Reggae Freedom Fest returning in late July with live music, food

Reggae music, Jamaican food and dancing are the ingredients of summer party in the Caribbean.

Luckily for Valley reisdents, they only need to travel to Waynesboro for a taste of the Caribbean.

Plaza Antigua is bringing the tropics to town again with its second annual Reggae Freedom Fest concert series from noon to 9 p.m. on July 30.

Chris Ornelas, the restaurant’s general manager, and Greg Ward, a local musician and Ornelas’ right-hand man organized the event last summer to unify the people with dancing and music during the Fourth of July.

“It kind of took a life of its own,” Ward said. “Reggae music is kind of a universal music. All people can come together and dance and have a good time.”

“I was amazed by the diversity of people,” Ornelas said. “Certain genres of music you kind of know what to expect, and reggae was definitely something that blew my mind of the diversity of different cultures, different ethnic backgrounds of people that showed up to the event, and different age groups as well.”

With Freedom Fest being a success last year, they decided to host the event again this year.

“We had a lot of people came out and it was an awesome event,” Ornelas said. “We’re hoping to make it bigger this year with more people.”

Local and well-known reggae performers such as Righteous Friendz Band, Koolant Brown of the Wailers, Davina Jackson, Greg Ward & Company, Grammy-nominated singer and headliner Keith Porter all will be performing at the restaurant’s outdoor venue, El Corral. In addition to the performances, not only will Freedom Fest have Plaza Antigua’s food, but also a food vendor from Richmond that sells an authentic Jamaican cuisine.

“I am personally super excited,” Ornelas said.

Ward said he gets the benefit being a regional artist in the area, and recognizes that reggae music isn’t prominent the Valley.

“People oftentimes express once again how much they appreciate being able to come out and just let the kind of music wash over them and feel like they’re in the Caribbean,” he said.

In reference to Bob Marley, Ward also said, “everything is going to be alright.”

Tickets for the concert series costs $10.