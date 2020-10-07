Registration open for Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree Program

In addition to sponsoring a child or senior for the program, Pruitt said other Christmas fundraising efforts, including the 2020 Red Kettle program, go toward the Angel Tree Program as well.

“People can volunteer to ring bells or to sponsor a kettle, anything that they’d like to do in that area will help us fund this program,” Pruitt said.

Another way to get involved is to help with distribution of the gifts at the warehouse starting on Nov. 16.

The Salvation Army will distribute gifts collected for the 2020 Angel Tree Program in the Spirit Halloween building, located at Willow Oak Plaza on Dec. 22.

“It’s a joy when they come to pick up and see their reactions,” said Carol Johnson.

Johnson has helped with the Angel Tree Program for over 20 years and ran it individually for five years.

“It’s been wonderful,’ Johnson said. “This time, it’s a little harder, but we’re still going to do something special.”

Johnson recalled a moment from last year’s distribution day when a little boy came at the very end of the day. She told him he could pick out any toy he wanted but first made sure that his brother’s and sister’s all got a gift before him.