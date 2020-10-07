Registration open for Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree Program

Registration for this year’s Angel Tree Program is now open at the Salvation Army Corps in Waynesboro.
The program provides Christmas presents to low-income families for children 12 and under and senior citizens.
“It’s to make Christmas a little brighter for families that are in need,” said Lt. Rachel Pruitt.
Last year, the program helped around 300 families in the area — 700 children and 76 seniors. Pruitt anticipates that number to be even bigger this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’ll be overwhelmed with the number this year, but so far, it’s been kind of a slow start,” Pruitt said.
As of Wednesday morning, 20 applications have been submitted.
Signups look a little different this year because of the pandemic. Applicants are required to wait in their vehicles and will be assisted by a volunteer upon arrival. To apply for assistance, applicants must bring a picture ID, birth certificates for all children 12 and under, or proof of guardianship, as well as proof of all income and expenses for everyone in the household. Acceptance for the program is not guaranteed.
Those wishing to sponsor a child or senior can do so by finding a wish list on Angel Tree program tags on display in the Waynesboro Walmart starting Nov. 1.
In addition to sponsoring a child or senior for the program, Pruitt said other Christmas fundraising efforts, including the 2020 Red Kettle program, go toward the Angel Tree Program as well.
“People can volunteer to ring bells or to sponsor a kettle, anything that they’d like to do in that area will help us fund this program,” Pruitt said.
Another way to get involved is to help with distribution of the gifts at the warehouse starting on Nov. 16.
The Salvation Army will distribute gifts collected for the 2020 Angel Tree Program in the Spirit Halloween building, located at Willow Oak Plaza on Dec. 22.
“It’s a joy when they come to pick up and see their reactions,” said Carol Johnson.
Johnson has helped with the Angel Tree Program for over 20 years and ran it individually for five years.
“It’s been wonderful,’ Johnson said. “This time, it’s a little harder, but we’re still going to do something special.”
Johnson recalled a moment from last year’s distribution day when a little boy came at the very end of the day. She told him he could pick out any toy he wanted but first made sure that his brother’s and sister’s all got a gift before him.
“To see that kind of sun come from a little child is amazing,” Johnson said.
Pruitt thanked the community for their support they’ve already given to the Angel Tree Program this year. The program provides stockings filled with small toys and candy, and most of them have already been adopted out.
“We’ve gotten some great support, and I’m expecting support throughout the whole season,” Pruitt said. “It’s going to be great.”
Registration times for the Angel Tree Program are Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Oct. 15 and 16, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call Pruitt at (540) 943-7591, ext. 106.
