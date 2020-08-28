Remnants of Hurricane Laura to bring rain, wind to Waynesboro on Saturday

As remnants of Hurricane Laura move east through Virginia on Saturday, the projected weather includes heavy rain and potentially a few tornadoes.
Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana this week as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds making it the fourth-strongest hurricane in U.S. history.
However, Laura is expected to lose most of its severity before reaching Waynesboro on Saturday morning, according to the city’s Director of Emergency Management Gary Critzer.
Waynesboro is projected by the National Weather Service to receive thunderstorms starting Saturday morning around 7 a.m., which will continue before easing up around mid-afternoon. Residents can expect winds in the range of 5-to-11 mph, with gusts possibly reaching as high as 21 mph. The city is projected to receive less than an inch of rain.
Waynesboro residents should take the precautions they would in any other storm, Critzer said, but the city is not expecting anything that will cause severe damage.
“We’re not expecting any major flooding,” Critzer said. “If we saw some heavy rain you might see some flash flooding in the roads a little bit, or some of the small streams but we’re not expecting anything major at this point.”
Waynesboro is closely monitoring the situation, but Critzer said officials have not taken any drastic steps, such as preparing sandbags, because no evidence shows these steps are necessary.
Residents should avoid driving through any built-up water on roads and should stay away from streaming water, which are regular precautions for storms of this type.
According to NPR, Hurricane Laura is responsible for 14 known deaths and between $4 billion and $12 billion in damages in Louisiana.
