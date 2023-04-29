To meet Michael Shwedick is to see someone who cradles both delicate and powerful reptile life with the grace of a man meant to live in the wild.

And for several hours at Waynesboro Riverfest Saturday, Shwedick offered the equivalent of a safari hunt for reptiles on stage as part of his “Reptile World” show. Perhaps Shwedick is undaunted by his challenge because he is a man who has survived life-threatening bites from cobras and copperheads.

He displayed snapping turtle Little Alexander, once a tiny baby, but now large after 20 years and expected to grow even bigger. Shwedick’s Mexican lizard Pepito could be in your front yard, but only if you live in Mexico. Perhaps the greatest treasure for children and adults was Jade, a three-year-old Anaconda snake. Though only 3, Jade is already nine feet long.

Shwedick told the audience they would not see “lions, tigers or bears.” But for two hours, the Riverfest crowd learned about a wide range of reptiles.

Friday’s healthy rainfall was gone on Saturday, leaving the South River with a strong flow. Riverfest organizer Urbie Nash said what had been a 70 cubic feet per second river flow had morphed to 800 cubic feet per second.

Nash said the rising South River threatened the activity that was to cap off the day, the South River Duck Race.

“The river is too swift to corral 1,200 ducks,” Nash said.

Instead, the ducks were to be put in a front-end loader bucket and plucked out to decide the 10 winners of prizes.

Nash hopes that the significant Riverfest crowd left the event Saturday as advocates for the South River.

“We must have advocates,” Nash said. “We must have people who will support efforts to extend the greenway and trout fisheries.”

While children riding in canoes was not part of Saturday because of the high waters, there were still fun activities for youth. A stream safari allowed kids to see the South River's healthy fish and bug life.

Nets put in the river allowed for the catching of crawfish, salamanders and mayflies. Calvin Jordan, a Riverfest board member and environmental scientist with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, said, “the river is getting better every year.” Jordan said the best evidence of that is the healthy assortment of bug life found in the river.