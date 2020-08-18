Republican Senate candidate Daniel Gade visits Staunton

“We are going to shock the nation on Nov. 3 when we throw Mark Warner out of the Senate seat. There’s one way we’re going to do that — maximizing turnout in the reddest part of the state here in the Shenandoah Valley,” Cline said. “In the Senate, we’ve got no leadership for the Commonwealth of Virginia. I need a Senator, a partner, that I can work with for the people right here in the Shenandoah Valley.”

Gade told the crowd the November election matters because America is “at a fork in the road right now.”

“The left in America is empowered and they feel hopeful about their future. For years, the left had this mask ... and now the political environment has shifted,” Gade said. “The fork in the road has become such that the left has fully embraced their leftists ideas.”

Gade also referenced “attack ads” by Warner, saying the incumbent Senator is a “swamp creature” and “career politician.”

“The extent of their attack is, ‘He’s a Republican.’ Well, I am, and I’m for returning our government to limited government. I’m for returning individual liberties, I’m for returning a strong national defense, I’m for protecting individual rights. That shouldn’t be controversial, but the left thinks it is,” he said.