Reservations increase at Stoney Creek Resort and Campground during pandemic

GREENVILLE — Campers are using a local campground to escape from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stoney Creek Resort and Campground has had over 100 check-ins for reservations each weekend since the campground reopened to overnight campers on May 15. In the past, non-event weekends would typically bring in 30 to 40 campers. More out-of-state campers are also visiting the campground.
“What we’re finding is that people don’t want to leave,” said owner Gloria Shepherd. “They want to leave their campers here and stay because it’s a perfect vacation spot.”
There’s only been a few changes at the campground this year because of the pandemic. The pool and lake are open for campers but recreational activities like basketball and volleyball have stopped for the time being. The kitchen is open for take-out orders and offers limited outside seating for residents.
The campground owners agree that operating during the pandemic doesn’t feel much different from working at other times except for the long hours.
“A lot of the weekend campers come and basically stay to themselves,” said owner Joseph Murray. “There’s not a lot that’s changed.”
The biggest change at the campground this year was the decision not to allow the purchases of day passes because of the need for social distance.
“We do not want to overcrowd our amenities,” Shepherd said. “We want that open to our campers who are here.”
The Stoney Creek Campground and Resort sits on 221 acres of land, making it easy for campers to social distance from one another.
Marylou Canipe lives in Amherst and has been staying at the Stoney Creek campground for five years now. She and her husband both have medical issues that make them more susceptible to COVID-19. They’ve enjoyed camping more than ever this year because it’s allowed them to get out and go places.
“I don’t know what we would have done if we couldn’t have come here,” Canipe said. “This really is our happy place.”
Canipe said one great thing about camping was still being able to social distance while visiting with others.
“We get to be more social, and it doesn’t feel like a pandemic,” she said.
The family originally had a beach vacation scheduled this summer that was canceled because of the pandemic.
Canipe’s daughter, Sarah Mei Page, loves camping at Stoney Creek because of the 70 acres of hiking trails the campground offers.
“It gives [me] a chance to connect with nature and gives the chance to reflect on oneself and not have distractions,” Page said.
Staunton locals Tammy Harris and Camellia Vail are also spending a lot of their summer at the campground. Though camping is not a new experience for them, they are thankful they can get out and enjoy time with their family at the campground during the pandemic.
“I’m grateful that I had this place to go because there was nowhere else to go,” Harris said. “On the weekends you’re up here, you forget you’re in a pandemic.”
As interest in camping has grown this year, the demand for RVs and campers has also increased.
Ben Puckett, the RV General Manager at Charlie Obaugh RV Center in Staunton, said RV sales have increased by about 45 percent in the last 90 days.
“There are a lot more new people coming in that have never camped before [that are] going out, giving it a whirl and seeing what it’s all about,” Puckett said.
Even though there’s a high demand for RVs and campers in the area, prices for recreational vehicles haven’t changed much.
“Banks are actually giving better rates now because they’ve gotten the resources to help folks, so it’s actually a better deal for most folks,” Puckett said.
As the owners look toward the future, they are hopeful the events scheduled for the rest of the year can take place as usual.
Bingo, a popular event at Stoney Creek, is returning for a trial run this weekend. A limited number of guests will be able play. Players will be given disposable cards and markers to use during the event.
Another special event hosted by the campground is the 5th Annual Stoney Creek Campground Freedom Fest that benefits the Wounded Warrior Project. Last year’s event raised over $67,000. This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 12.
“We’re still hoping everything stays the way it is,” Shepherd said.
