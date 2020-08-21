Reservations increase at Stoney Creek Resort and Campground during pandemic

Staunton locals Tammy Harris and Camellia Vail are also spending a lot of their summer at the campground. Though camping is not a new experience for them, they are thankful they can get out and enjoy time with their family at the campground during the pandemic.

“I’m grateful that I had this place to go because there was nowhere else to go,” Harris said. “On the weekends you’re up here, you forget you’re in a pandemic.”

As interest in camping has grown this year, the demand for RVs and campers has also increased.

Ben Puckett, the RV General Manager at Charlie Obaugh RV Center in Staunton, said RV sales have increased by about 45 percent in the last 90 days.

“There are a lot more new people coming in that have never camped before [that are] going out, giving it a whirl and seeing what it’s all about,” Puckett said.

Even though there’s a high demand for RVs and campers in the area, prices for recreational vehicles haven’t changed much.

“Banks are actually giving better rates now because they’ve gotten the resources to help folks, so it’s actually a better deal for most folks,” Puckett said.