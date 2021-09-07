Residents on 14th Street unhappy with proposed bike path

The proposed bike path along 14th Street in Waynesboro has been a recent cause of concern for some residents housed along the west side neighborhood.
“We realize that we’re the minority,” said John Rood, 46, who has been a citizen of Waynesboro for seven years. “Most people have access to a parking garage or parking on one of the tree streets.”
Phase three of the South River Greenway project, an initiative to connect all of the city’s major parks and neighborhoods, is to “design and construct a safe and enjoyable experience for pedestrians and bicyclists within the existing right of way” to Ridgeview Park from the Greenway, city officials said a year ago.
“It helps to connect Ridgeview Park in the city’s western neighborhood to our larger Greenway system,” said Luke Juday, a city staff member and director of planning in Waynesboro.
In order to complete the path on 14th Street, it will be converted to a one-way street with parking allowed only on one side.
Sam Moyer, 66, who lives on 14th, is concerned about people speeding if the road is opened up.
“The fact that parking is going to be limited to that side of the street, you’re going to have a lot of cars on that side of the street with one lane of traffic,” Moyer said. “It concerns me about children and pets in between the cars coming out into one-way traffic.”
Moyer, who has lived in Waynesboro for 35 years, is also worried about having fewer parking spots.
“People say ‘I like the greenway,’” he said. “Well I like the Greenway, too. But I don’t think this is the street to do it on.”
Josh Spees, a six-year Waynesboro resident, said he thinks having 14th Street go one way will be good in the long run.
“It will slow people down and move people to other streets,” he said.
However, he is concerned for pedestrian safety.
“I understand it’s a hill, so people are like, ‘I’ve got to go fast to get up the hill,’ but I have a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old, so I’m nervous about that,” he said.
Evelyn Cotton, 63, said she’s lived in Waynesboro for about 23 years and is not in favor of the planned bike path.
“I don’t think that what their current plan is will make this look like an extension of the greenway,” Cotton said.
Cotton also is concerned that children walking or biking on the street, even with a bike lane, could get hurt.
“I really think that if it’s going to be one-way, it should be coming out of the park rather than going toward the park,” she said.
Cotton said officials behind the proposed bike path did not communicate well with residents on 14th Street.
“I just think they haven’t done a good job of coming around and talking to all the residents that they’re impacting,” Cotton said.
Cotton, who does not have a back alley for parking, fears losing her guest parking spot if parking is only allowed on one side of the road.
One of the counter arguments made by those in favor of the proposed changes to 14th Street is that the bike path could benefit a majority of Waynesboro residents.
“It does result in a reduction in the amount of on-street parking,” Juday said.
However, the city is working on “finding ways to add parking spaces here and there to negate that,” he said.
Adding a bike lane will decrease width of the street and visibility for drivers, Juday said, which will result in the slowing down of traffic.
“I can say confidently that it will reduce speeds on 14th Street,” he said.