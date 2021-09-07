Residents on 14th Street unhappy with proposed bike path

Moyer, who has lived in Waynesboro for 35 years, is also worried about having fewer parking spots.

“People say ‘I like the greenway,’” he said. “Well I like the Greenway, too. But I don’t think this is the street to do it on.”

Josh Spees, a six-year Waynesboro resident, said he thinks having 14th Street go one way will be good in the long run.

“It will slow people down and move people to other streets,” he said.

However, he is concerned for pedestrian safety.

“I understand it’s a hill, so people are like, ‘I’ve got to go fast to get up the hill,’ but I have a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old, so I’m nervous about that,” he said.

Evelyn Cotton, 63, said she’s lived in Waynesboro for about 23 years and is not in favor of the planned bike path.

“I don’t think that what their current plan is will make this look like an extension of the greenway,” Cotton said.

Cotton also is concerned that children walking or biking on the street, even with a bike lane, could get hurt.