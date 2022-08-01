Richmond Fed president to speak Wednesday at Blue Ridge

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Thomas Barkin will speak about the current economy in the region Wednesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Workforce Center.

Barkin is spending several days in the Shenandoah Valley this week to offer information and “to understand what the economic conditions are in the areas we serve,” said Jim Strader, a spokesman for the Richmond Federal Reserve.

Strader said Barkin is eager “to hear firsthand from community and business leaders” in the Shenandoah Valley.

Barkin’s appearance is set for around 11 a.m. Wednesday and will include a luncheon prior to his remarks, said Jay Langston, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, a sponsor of the Wednesday event.

Barkin visited Southside Virginia last month and is doing regular stops in the Richmond Fed’s service area that includes Virginia, Washington, D.C., the Carolinas, West Virginia and Maryland.

Langston said the Shenandoah Valley Partnership has extended invitations to the Wednesday event to 100 private sector investors. He also expects representatives from local governments, area chambers of commerce and from financial institutions.

“He is fascinating to listen to,” said Langston of Barkin. “He is not a typical economist. He was in the business world for many years and loves to get the perspective of what people feel and perceive.”

Barkin has served as president and CEO of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank since 2018. Before joining the Richmond Fed Barkin was a senior partner and CFO at McKinsey & Company, a worldwide management consulting firm. He holds bachelor’s, MBA and law degrees from Harvard University.

Barkin’s appearance comes at a time when the United States is experiencing record inflation. In an effort to slow things down, the Federal Reserve voted last week to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point.