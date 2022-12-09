Rite Aid Pharmacy opens in Greenville

Rite Aid Corporation opened a new Rite Aid Pharmacy on Thursday in the Augusta County community of Greenville.

The store is the company’s second Rite Aid Pharmacy in rural Virginia that is part of a pilot program to improve access for pharmacy services in “pharmacy deserts” and underserved communities.

Three weeks ago, a Rite Aid Pharmacy opened in Craigsville in Augusta County.

The Greenville Rite Aid will occupy 2,400 square feet, a significantly smaller size than the average 11,000 to 15,000 square-foot standard Rite Aid locations. Before Thursday’s opening, the closest pharmacy for Greenville residents was seven miles away and 10 minutes away. The new Rite Aid is located at 4711 Lee Jackson Highway.

Andre Persaud, Rite Aid’s chief retail officer, said the company is “proud to bring vital pharmacy services to this community, making it easier for people to get the medications and products they need to stay healthy. Pharmacists play a vital role in the health of our communities by helping individuals understand their conditions and staying up to date on their medications and vaccinations.”

Rite Aid has plans to open another pharmacy early next year in Scottsville in Albemarle County.