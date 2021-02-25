River City Barbershop opens in Waynesboro

Waynesboro locals have a new option for their haircut needs — River City Barbershop.

The new addition opened on East Main Street on Feb. 8. Owner Wendy Sundeen said she always knew she wanted her own shop one day, and after COVID-19 shut down businesses, she began to focus more on that goal.

If You Go » What: River City Barbershop » Where: 604 E. Main Street, Waynesboro » When: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment. Same-day appointments available. » Contact: Call or text (540) 451-1588 » Online: "River City Barbershop" on Facebook

“For years now it’s been something I’ve wanted to do, but it’s scary and you don’t think you can do it,” Sundeen, 51, said. “I decided I’m not going to be scared any more if the opportunity were to present itself — and it did.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After seeing the space, Sundeen said she could instantly envision her barbershop. Two-and-a-half months later, she opened for business.