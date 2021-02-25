River City Barbershop opens in Waynesboro

Waynesboro locals have a new option for their haircut needs — River City Barbershop.
The new addition opened on East Main Street on Feb. 8. Owner Wendy Sundeen said she always knew she wanted her own shop one day, and after COVID-19 shut down businesses, she began to focus more on that goal.
“For years now it’s been something I’ve wanted to do, but it’s scary and you don’t think you can do it,” Sundeen, 51, said. “I decided I’m not going to be scared any more if the opportunity were to present itself — and it did.”
After seeing the space, Sundeen said she could instantly envision her barbershop. Two-and-a-half months later, she opened for business.
About 90% of the barbershop decor is personal family items, which is the way Sundeen said she imagined the space. The location also was used as a barbershop back in the day and located next to the former Sunbeam Bakery.
Sundeen has been doing hair for nearly 33 years, spending more than two decades at Shifflett’s Barbershop in Waynesboro. Since opening, she said “everything has fallen into place” at River City Barbershop.
“I am so thankful, and I’ve never been so happy,” she said. “It’s been pure joy and happiness, and I’m so grateful for everyone who has helped me and for the support.”
River City Barbershop is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment. Flexible scheduling and same-day appointments are available. In between appointments, chairs are sanitized and every customer receives a fresh cape.
“It might be off the beaten path, but give it a chance. My clients are so special, and I feel like I have a personal relationship with each one,” Sundeen said. “It doesn’t feel like I’m working anymore. It feels like I’m hanging out with my friends every day, and I get a new friend every 30 minutes.”