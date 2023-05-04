Although last week’s rains provided a challenge, the annual Riverfest event in Waynesboro recorded an all-time attendance high.

Urbie Nash, a Riverfest board member, has been involved in the event for two decades. He said estimates are that 3,500 people attended the event this past weekend, which included a stream safari, a reptile show, and wildlife authors, as well as exhibits about the South River.

Nash said the heavy rain last Friday forced the cancellation of the South River Duck Race, an event that caps Riverfest.

“The river was so swift we were not able to hold the race,” Nash said.

However, he said the 1,200 rubber ducks were put in a front-end loader bucket and randomly mixed by children. The 10 winners of prizes for the duck race were drawn by someone wearing a duck costume.

The first-place winner, Dennis Taylor, received $500 in cash and $500 in gift cards.

The other prize winners included: Daphne Crouse, 2; Gary Neal, 3; Fern Chandler, 4; Via Christopherson, 5; Nancy Fiddner, 6; Damian, 7; Michelle Hoffman, 8; Jacobi Martin, 9; Daphne Paulson, 10.