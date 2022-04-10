Riverfest set to return to Constitution Park on April 30

The natural wonder and diverse fish and reptile life of the South River will be celebrated April 30 with the return of Riverfest to Waynesboro’s Constitution Park.

A two-year hiatus of the event triggered by the pandemic will end. Educational displays, a river safari, canoe rides in the river, and trout fishing from a tank are just some of the activities that start at 10 a.m. on April 30, and wrap up around 4:30 p.m.

The entire day of festivities will be capped by the Great South River Duck Race. That event allows participants to purchase a competing rubber duck for $5, and compete for a $1,000 top prize. The ducks will be dumped into river from a giant front loader and flow about 200 yards.

“It is a comfortable, safe and family friendly event,” said Urbie Nash, a Riverfest board member who has been involved with the event since the 1990s start. “We encourage people to come out and enjoy the river and the day of activities.”

The mission, as always, is to educate Waynesboro residents about the river and its value to the community.

Nash said the South River has evolved since the industrial pollution of decades ago.

“I think the community recognizes the river through town is an absolute treasure,” he said. “The greenway has boosted the enjoyment and appreciation of the river.”

The South River is now a thriving trout fishing venue, Nash said.

Besides the fun activities, the city of Waynesboro will offer displays and educational materials on what the city does to protect the river. DuPont and Dow Chemical, now merged, will offer information about the remediation of pollution from the South River, including stream bank removal of mercury-contaminated sediment. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will display a tankful of South River fish.

“They will have 20 to 22 species of fish including minnows and cold water fish such as trout and bass,” said Nash. The Wildlife Center of Virginia will show birds of prey.

Refreshments will be provided by food trucks.

Nash recalls the early days of Riverfest in the mid 1990s.

“The very first activity was in Suzanne Goldsmith’s backyard,” he said. “A couple of elementary school classes came to her backyard for a couple of environmental activities centered around the river.”

The health and resurgence of the South River will be matched this year by the more vibrant Riverfest, according to Nash.