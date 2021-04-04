 Skip to main content
Roanoke man killed in Augusta County crash
Roanoke man killed in Augusta County crash

A Roanoke man died Saturday on Interstate 81 after a head on collision in Augusta County.

The crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. at the 218 mile marker, Virginia State Police said.

A 2017 Subaru Forester was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-81 when it collided head-on with a southbound 2020 Nissan Frontier.

The driver of the Subaru, Jennifer L. Nichols, 39, of Birmingham. Ala., was transported to UVa Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 39-year-old Jason N. Pierce of Roanoke, died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said Sunday.

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia.

