NATURAL BRIDGE— I never tire of visiting Natural Bridge — it represents the perfect combination of nature and history. This massive limestone bridge, listed as one of the natural wonders of the world, is located east of Lexington near the town of Glasgow in Rockbridge County.
If you haven’t been to Natural Bridge, then you must put it on your list. If you have been, then you know why I keep going back. Did you know that, at 500 million years old, this limestone span is one of the oldest geological formations on the East Coast? This massive limestone formation was once a cavern, but when that cavern collapsed (millions of years ago) this was left. It is so tall (215 feet) and massive (72,000,000 million pounds of rock) that a state highway (U.S. Rt. 11) runs on top of the bridge without harming it. Running underneath it is Cedar Creek, whose waters helped carve the bridge.
Of course, the county of Rockbridge, where Natural Bridge is located, takes its name from this geological wonder. Rockbridge is one of just a handful of Virginia counties that are named for the natural world in Virginia. Others include Highland, Shenandoah, Alleghany, Appomattox, Bath, Rappahannock, and Roanoke.
Until 2016, the land on which the bridge sits was privately owned. Technically the first owner, Thomas Jefferson, who purchased the land in 1774, bought it from King George III. Because Virginia was still British territory at the time, the land technically belonged to the king.
From 1774 until 2016, the bridge and surrounding land was always held privately and touted as a tourist attraction. In 1988 Natural Bridge was designated a National Historic Landmark.
Jefferson was quite smitten with the bridge. He built a little hut there and arranged for a slave to act as caretaker of the bridge. He kept a register for visitors to the bridge to sign and add comments. Jefferson called his new geologic wonder “the most sublime of nature’s works.”
In 2016, the stone arch and 1,540 surrounding acres became Virginia’s 37th state park, so this landmark will remain in its natural state and undeveloped in perpetuity. The transition from private to public ownership was accomplished after long negotiations among many of the Commonwealth’s top conservationists.
Although there are actually four trails at the park, the central one is the walkway that leads underneath Natural Bridge itself. In these pandemic times, visitors must bypass the closed visitors center, gift shop and cafeteria and access the stairs to the bridge itself.
The stairs are steep and there are more than one hundred of them, but the trail is shady and there is a lovely, cascading creek that parallels the steps to take your mind off the stairs themselves. As you descend, take note of the skeleton of an arborvitae tree that was once among the world’s oldest living trees. I have a picture of my husband and I sitting in front of that tree when it was alive back when we were dating in the 1970s.
The bottom of the steps is where you will find, for the time being, the official entrance to the park, where you pay your fee. There is also a portable toilet here. Once you have taken care of the necessities, just turn to your right and start walking. Immediately your entire field of vision is taken up by the massive limestone arch. It is so large that as you pass underneath it, you feel like you are going through a tunnel as you walk through shadow and your voices echo off the rock walls. The bridge is 215 feet high, 40 feet thick, 100 feet wide, and there is 90 feet of space from one wall to the other. Visitors are usually greeted by droplets of “rain” as well — water seeping through the main soil and rock. Look carefully here and you might be able to see the carved initials on the rock face — purportedly carved by George Washington when he surveyed the bridge.
A few more footsteps and you again cross into daylight. Just follow the wide nature trail for about two-thirds of a mile. This path is a delight — it is wide and well-groomed — and filled with nature. A visit several years ago after some heavy rains turned out to be one filled with snakes, many water snakes high up in the bushes along the creek banks and a few black snakes along the trail.
This year’s walk with the dogs in mid-April featured only a colorful display of wildflowers, including wild geranium, trillium and columbine. The first stop along the trail is the recreated Monacan Indian Village, observable at this time only from outside its perimeter, but worth a return trip once the virus is under control.
A little further along and on the left is the salt petre cave. A walk across the bridge allows one to explore a few feet into this cave that was once mined for salt petre, a key ingredient in gunpowder. The next stop on the walk is Lost River, where a torrent of water shoots out from underground and into Cedar Creek. No one has discovered the headwaters of this underground river.
The trail dead ends at the 30-foot Lace Waterfall. This is a fine place to stop and relax on the stone bench with the falls in the background. After snapping a couple of pictures, return the way you came, making sure to take in the geology as well as the plants and any other wildlife (bears have been known to visit the park as well).
In addition to Natural Bridge itself, the geology along the walk is fascinating. Watch for it especially in the rock striations in Cedar Creek. If you have explored the cave, and walked around the Indian village perimeter a little then you will probably have done about 2 miles, including those stairs twice. If you are still looking for more hiking, then try the park’s other trails, or go back under the bridge and do the Cedar Creek Trail again.
