Rockfish Gap Outfitters owner plans to retire, store for sale

Rockfish Gap Outfitters in Waynesboro boasts the logo, “gateway to your next adventure” — and now its owner is looking toward his next adventure after more than two decades at the outdoors store.

Chuck Walker, who has owned the business since 1998, said now is the right time for him to retire. While he didn’t always anticipate owning an outdoors store of his own, he summed up the experience as an exciting, educational and profitable journey.

“The job entails listening to your customer, finding out what it is that they’re going to do, and then helping them with this plethora of stuff to pick the right items so that they’ll enjoy their time outside,” Walker said.

With customers ranging from Appalachian Trail through hikers to weekend campers to Boy Scouts, each customer has different needs, Walker said. Technology and merchandise has changed the most over time, “which is a good change because gear has lightened up dramatically,” he said.

In the 90s, the average weight for an Appalachian Trail trail hiker would be between 40 and 50 pounds, while now it’s closer to 30 or 35 pounds.