For the 15th year, hundreds of runners will race from Stuarts Draft to Waynesboro on Saturday.

The annual Park to Park Half Marathon begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, as participants head from Stuarts Draft Park to Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro. Runners can pick up their packets on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Inn & Conference Center in Waynesboro and Saturday from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. at Ridgeview Park.

“There’s general preparation, and we’re doing a few extra things for the 15-year anniversary,” said Amanda Reeve, the Waynesboro Parks and Rec race coordinator. “We’ll have Strite’s Donuts for the runners at the finish line.”

As the event celebrates its anniversary, Reeve said four participants will be honored on Saturday that have raced in the event every year since the beginning.

“We have four guys who have been there for all the races,” Reeve said. “They’ll be recognized at the race because that’s a big accomplishment to be able to run all 15 years. We’ll also be doing our usual awards for overall winners and age-group winners.”

The Park to Park Half Marathon is the second of four annual Run the Valley events. Reeve said one unique aspect of the events this year is the medals. All finishers get medals at each race which features designs. This year’s medals are magnetic and can be connected to form a larger overall design for runners participating in all the races.

“That’s pretty fun, and after Park to Park, we’ll be able to compare the first two races’ registration list and see how many people did both,” Reeve said. “The medals are pretty exciting this year.”

Reeve, who has worked for Waynesboro Parks and Rec for 10 of the 15 years, said she’s seen growth in the event over the year. COVID-19 caused the event to be run digitally in 2020 and with restrictions in 2021, but Reeve said numbers jumped closer to normal in 2022. Around 400 runners are currently registered.

“It’s a great local race, and we’ve always drawn people from all over Virginia,” Reeve said. “There’s always runners from out of state too who are trying to run a marathon in every state, and they choose our event in Virginia.”

If you would like to participate, you can register at runthevalley.com/park-to-park-half-marathon/. Registration is online only and closes on Friday at 7 p.m.