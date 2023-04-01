Need knows no season, as the Salvation Army would say.

The Waynesboro Salvation Army will host its sixth annual benefit concert at the Wayne Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday. All proceeds will go toward the Salvation Army to provide for those in need in Waynesboro.

The benefit concert will feature two local bands, a 1920’s jazz-style group, the Queen City Porch Swingers and the Jimmy O Band. Founder of the Need Knows No Season Benefit Concert and lead singer of the Jimmy O Band, Jimmy Overton, is the grandson of the late-Salvation Army captain Thomas Overton, whom the Waynesboro building is dedicated after.

“There’s a lot of guest singers who will be singing with him on a couple of songs,” said Captain Kim Grimes, who will be attending the concert for the first time since being appointed the Salvation Army’s co-captain last August. “He [Jimmy] grew up moving around as we do, his parents were officers, but he settled here when they came over here.”

“And, we’re doing it [the concert] on a Thursday night this year, hoping that brings more people out,” said Salvation Army’s office manager Patty Fisher. “In the past, it’s done on Tuesday night. Trying to do it on a different day of the week to see if it helps.”

Outside of their Christmas Red Kettle Campaign, the benefit concert is one of the year’s biggest fundraisers. Last year’s Red Kettle Campaign raised about $62,000 out of $82,000 from the kettles and outside donations, which was $20,000 short of its goal.

“Overall, it was good, but our kettles raised short of its goal,” said Fisher. “But, the community came through in other ways. Overall, it worked out somehow.”

With the spring season springing into action, the Salvation Army’s Need Knows No Season Benefit Concert hopes to surpass its goal of $20,000. Last year, the benefit concert raised $18,000 out of $20,000 through the “pay-what-you-will” donations and mail-in donations from the community.

“I’m excited,” said Grimes. “If you look at the tree [on the flyer], each tree is a different season, which represents Need Knows No Season.”

Before the main event, the Salvation Army will host an invitation-only reception at the theater to recognize its donors and sponsors.

Reserving seats is free and can be made online at the Wayne Theatre website or by calling (540) 943-9999. Patrons can reserve their seats on the day of by going to the Wayne Theatre’s box office. Admission to the annual concert is “pay-what-you-will,” as Salvation Army volunteers will pass around the red kettle for donations during the show.

The Salvation Army was founded in 1865 and is an international charitable organization assisting those in need with food, rent, utilities, household necessities, and youth leadership programs.