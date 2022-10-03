Sandwich and drink shop opening soon in downtown Waynesboro

Many people probably spent the weekend eating a sandwich with a bottle of beer while watching football.

Soon, area residents will be able to do the same thing outside their home.

Delly Up Sandwich and Drink Shop at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Main Street is replacing Mr. Jamison's Restaurant. The new restaurant, which is named after the idiom "bellying up to the bar," will have serve subs, sandwiches, salads and an array of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

Mandi Smack, owner of both Delly Up and The River Burger Bar on North Wayne Avenue, as well as two breweries and a third restaurant, first thought about opening a sandwich shop in July.

“I’ve really fallen in love with the community,” she said of The River Burger Bar. “We’ve got regulars that are practically best friends of mine.”

She has enjoyed her experience as owner of The River Burger Bar so much she decided to take a chance and open another downtown restaurant.

“It’s been so much fun that, why not do it again?” Smack said.

Sean Hall, manager of both Delly Up and The River Burger Bar, said the sandwich shop will be not only be using fresh quality deli meats cut daily, but also bringing in beers from area breweries such as Basic City and Seven Arrows Brewery.

“We’re always going to use as local as possible,” he said. “The closer, the better it is as far as I’m concerned.”

Hall said he doesn’t consider other eateries in downtown Waynesboro competitors. Instead, he sees them as unique options that help make Waynesboro special.

“It’s really to try to get more traffic to Waynesboro as a whole, not our store, their stores, but everybody’s stores,” Hall said. “It’s not us versus them, them versus us, it’s all of us for Waynesboro. So, the more we can get people down here, the more options we have to pull people into Waynesboro, will help all of us succeed.”

Smack agrees.

“That’s what we’re trying to do here," she said. "Have fun, provide great service, awesome food and just let Waynesboro residents have more options."

Tony Santos, Delly Up’s head chef, said working with both Smack and Hall has been enjoyable.

“I don’t have nothing bad to say about them,” he said with a laugh. “I’m ready for this grand opening, so we can see how far we come."

Smack is happy to open another location in Downtown Waynesboro.

“I’m super excited. Waynesboro has come a long way since we opened The River,” Smack said. “It’s just exciting. As far as opening another business, I couldn’t be happier.”