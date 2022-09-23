Saturday is hazardous waste clean-up day in Augusta County

Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton residents can safely dispose of everything from used motor oil to old car batteries Saturday at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

It’s part of the annual Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the back truck bays of the government center at 18 Government Center Lane.

Morgan Shrewsbury, the environmental program manager for Augusta County, said some of those participating may bring only one or two items.

“Some people bring an entire car load,” she said.

Shrewsbury said there are instances where a family member has passed away and the survivors are looking to dispose of old computer monitors, light bulbs and household cleaners.

Last year’s hazardous waste clean-up generated “a huge turnout” after 2020 was skipped because of the pandemic, Shrewsbury said.

Those participating in Saturday’s clean-up are asked to remain in their vehicles and pop their car trunks. Staff and volunteers will collect the items.

A company hired for Saturday’s event — ECOFLO — will box up the materials collected and take them to an East Coast disposal site, according to Shrewsbury.

Saturday’s event is one of two scheduled during the calendar year. Shrewsbury said a separate event in the spring allows for the safe hand off of scrap metal and old appliances.

The materials accepted Saturday include:

Gasoline, kerosene, oil-based paints and stains, rechargeable batteries, mercury devices, small electronics, diesel fuel, polyurethene solvents, automobile batteries, pesticides, herbicides, propane tanks, antifreeze, CFL and fluorescent bulbs, used motor oil and computers.