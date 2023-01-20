Saturday vigil at YMCA to focus on healing

A group centered on racial equity and reconciliation will conduct a prayer vigil at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Waynesboro Family YMCA in response to the recent swastika painting on a Y mural.

The four swastikas were discovered early on the morning of Jan. 9 and were thought to have been painted during the preceding weekend. They were spray painted on a mural in the front of the Y showing a Black father and his daughter swimming. The mural was painted in 2020 by artist Nils Westergard of Richmond.

Paul H. Pingel is pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, one of two local churches that began the local Christian Coalition for Equity and Justice nearly three years ago. The other church involved with the coalition is Christ Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, led by Bishop Clyde D. Brown.

Pingel said the coalition holds a monthly prayer vigil on the third Saturday of each month, typically at a couple of Waynesboro city parks.

“But with the defacement of the mural and conversations with our group and talking to Jeff Fife (Y director), we asked if it would be appropriate to have this vigil at the YMCA,” Pingel said.

The pastor anticipates that Saturday’s event will last only about 20 minutes.

“Bishop Brown and I will pray, and some other CCE&J members will pray. Then, Jeff Fife will speak,” Pingel said.

Pingel said the coalition has had as its central goal during the past three years to grow a relationship with one another and “to foster peace and understanding and eradication of racial hatred.”

Fife, the Waynesboro Family YMCA executive director, anticipates a decent crowd for Saturday’s event.

“This is a good opportunity for the community to voice their solidarity,” Fife said.

During the past week and a half, the Y director said he has received numerous messages of support indicating “a lack of tolerance for hate and the individual” who defaced the Y mural.

Pingel said he and Brown of Bishop Tabernacle have been in contact with other local churches about Saturday’s vigil.

The swastika painting is an active investigation by the Waynesboro Police Department, and there is nothing new to report, said Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the police department.