The Schola Cantorum of Waynesboro music group has a Sunday concert with a Women’s History Month theme.

The “empoweHer: Women in Music” concert, is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church. The concert features music from a variety of women composers and arrangers. One of the highlights of Sunday’s show is a four-movement composition by Rosephanye Powell called “The Cry of Jeremiah.” Powell is considered one of America’s premier women composers.

Schola Cantorum President Judy Mosedale said “The Cry of Jeremiah” is based on the Book of Jeremiah and is accompanied by an organ and various percussion instruments.

“The percussion includes kettle drums, drum sets, and the xylophone,” said Mosedale. “The Cry of Jeremiah” will also feature readings by Amy Tillerson-Brown, a professor and dean at Mary Baldwin University. Mosedale describes “The Cry of Jeremiah” as both fiery and moving.

Mosedale said the tribute to women composers is timely. “Women composers are rare, especially through history,” she said. “Now we have more; we are celebrating that.”

Sunday’s concert has no charge, but a freewill offering will be collected. As part of the concert, those submitting business cards during the freewill offering will be eligible for three flower arrangements from Waynesboro Florist.

Mosedale said Sunday’s concert is only the second in three years for the Schola Cantorum because of the pandemic.

“Everybody is happy to be together, singing together and seeing the audience,” she said.”We had a good audience for the Christmas concert, and we are hoping for a good audience Sunday.”

March became Women’s History Month in 1987 when Congress passed a law designating the month as such.