All good things must come to an end.

Scotto’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, a popular eatery until it closed a few years ago, is officially up for lease.

The Naples-inspired restaurant on 1412 W Broad St. shut down after 32 years in business in 2021 because of the pandemic. As a result of being short-staffed, owner Tom Scotto and his nine remaining employees had to operate the day-to-day restaurant, which led to Scotto having health problems with his spine. As a result, he had surgery last March.

“It got harder and harder, and I was here seven days a week, and my health went down,” Scotto said. “It didn’t get fixed just because I gave up. It got a little better when I wasn’t standing up 12 hours daily.”

Although the constant customer rushes might have been considered a good problem for the restaurant, opening daily took a toll on the owner and the staff. Eventually, the restaurant stopped operating seven days a week and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“Money was not the subject here,” Scotto said. “We got busier instead of slowing down. It was a good problem to have.”

Before Scotto’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, the building held other restaurants. Scotto renovated it when he purchased the building in 1989. The Napoletano restaurateur, wanting to combine his Italian culture and food service experience, opened the restaurant to create a family environment with authentic Italian food.

“I never wanted to become a millionaire,” Scotto said. “I did it because I wanted to do it and succeed in life.”

Scotto said he enjoyed building relationships with the customers over his 32 years of being in business. He said he and his staff viewed the customers like family. If there was a birthday, engagement party or an after-church lunch on Sunday, the restaurant would celebrate alongside them. He said that if there was a funeral, the restaurant would grieve over the loss, too. When the Waynesboro eatery became so successful, Scotto opened restaurants in Stuarts Draft, Fishersville and Harrisonburg, but eventually sold them all in recent years.

One long-time customer and close friend of Scotto’s for over 25 years, Mary Lou Sylvia, lives around the restaurant’s corner and was saddened to see the building permanently close and available for lease.

“I’m very sad that Tommy decided to close,” Sylvia said. “We became friends, and we became family. It was a family restaurant, but it had the ambiance of the European style.”

Sylvia said Scotto’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria was often a to-go spot for her because of the low prices and good quality food. Scotto created a food item on the menu inspired by Sylvia’s healthy customized order: the Grilled Salmon.

“I told him, ‘you have a gold mine here, but you have to appeal and appease to older people or those that want to watch what they’re eating,’” she said. “I liked it. People were seeing what I was eating, and it wasn’t on the menu; eventually, he put it on the menu.”

Another favorite food item she loved was the Chicken Cassandra, a diced chicken tossed with vegetables and ziti named after his oldest daughter, Cassandra Scotto.

Scotto plans to spend his retirement traveling, visiting with his grandchildren, and hopefully mentoring a potential small business owner at the building.

“I’m going to keep it up,” he said of the building.

He has advice for those wanting to enter the restaurant business.

“Unless you know what you want out of life and unless you know that is going to make you happy, you can’t do this job,” Scotto said. “It made me happy a lot.”