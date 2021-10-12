Season 4 of Wildlife Center of Virginia's Emmy-nominated series 'Untamed: Life is Wild' will premiere in 2022

Now no show is complete without a producer and director, and Clay Bretz has assumed the role of both since the show began its first season.

Over the years, he’s grown fond of the men and women behind the show, appreciative of the partnership between both the Wildlife Center of Virginia and Virginia Public Media.

“They’re just great folks to work with,” Bretz said. “We’re really fortunate that we at VPM were able to find an organization like them to partner with. They bring that content expertise and we bring the production expertise, so I think we end up with a really good show. We kind of lean on each other and depend on each other, and you can’t do that if you don’t have a good relationship.”

That relationship began shortly after Bretz saw the initial pilot for “Untamed,” which he described as a “neat one-hour story about the Wildlife Center.” The initial pilot was so well-received that eventually, he, VPM, and the Wildlife Center all decided that the concept could make a great series.