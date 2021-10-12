Season 4 of Wildlife Center of Virginia's Emmy-nominated series 'Untamed: Life is Wild' will premiere in 2022

For fans of “Untamed: Life is Wild,” don’t worry.
More is coming.
Waynesboro’s Wildlife Center of Virginia is currently working with Virginia Public Media on the fourth season of its award-winning, Emmy-nominated series.
Amanda Nicholson, the Wildlife Center’s vice president for outreach and education, is also one of the show’s co-producers and is excited for season four to premiere next year.
“‘Untamed’ is our television series that we co-produce with VPM,” Nicholson said. “It really covers a wide variety of issues about wildlife and the environment and really gives people some actionable steps that they can take to help different issues. I think in creating this whole series, that was really important to us to not just talk about the problems, but really break it down and leave people with this takeaway message of things they could do to help.”
Alex Wehrung, an outreach coordinator at the Wildlife Center, has been with the show since it began its first season back in 2018 and has seen “Untamed” address many of the issues that both he and Nicholson try to spread awareness of both in-person and on-screen.
“Each season focuses on a variety of wildlife issues, stories, and things we can learn that are taken directly from the stories of patients that we treat each year,” Wehrung said. “These ideas often illustrate wider problems that wildlife face out there like the dangers of litter, consuming pesticides, outdoor free-roaming cats, habitat loss, all those things where we really challenge viewers to not just understand but to take action to protect wildlife.”
When looking back at how far the show has come since its debut three years ago, Wehrung also noted that he was interested by the show’s “evolution” regarding its content and episodes with each season.
Season 1, he said, featured 13 episodes that each focused on a specific species of animals that could see at the Wildlife Center.
Some of those episodes from the show’s first season focused on bald eagles, black bears, opossums, but Nicholson also noted that the concept began to change as the following season started development.
“Season 2 broadened a bit and we took a wider-angle look at some of the different wildlife issues that we see here,” Nicholson said. “[It] really took a broader look at things like issues with litter or problems with outdoor cats and the high volume of cat attack patients that we see. We did an episode on lead poisoning, which brings a variety of species here.”
Nicholson added that Season 3 “got even broader” when regarding different wildlife and environmental issues, but that the series is “well on track” to maintain that style of storytelling and awareness.
“Season 4 has really grown into some really broad spectrum things like land management, citizen science, wildlife crimes and different interesting things like that,” Nicholson said.
Now no show is complete without a producer and director, and Clay Bretz has assumed the role of both since the show began its first season.
Over the years, he’s grown fond of the men and women behind the show, appreciative of the partnership between both the Wildlife Center of Virginia and Virginia Public Media.
“They’re just great folks to work with,” Bretz said. “We’re really fortunate that we at VPM were able to find an organization like them to partner with. They bring that content expertise and we bring the production expertise, so I think we end up with a really good show. We kind of lean on each other and depend on each other, and you can’t do that if you don’t have a good relationship.”
That relationship began shortly after Bretz saw the initial pilot for “Untamed,” which he described as a “neat one-hour story about the Wildlife Center.” The initial pilot was so well-received that eventually, he, VPM, and the Wildlife Center all decided that the concept could make a great series.
“It’s a unique program in that it’s a co-production,” Bretz said. “A lot of the other programs we do at VPM are pretty much sole productions. But when talking about something like this, when you have this group of experts right here in the Valley, it’s silly not to work with them. From the start, it’s been the Wildlife Center and VPM working together to create the best show possible, which started out good and has only been getting better in my opinion.”
The show’s many viewers also agree that the show has been getting better.
The proof lies in “Untamed’s” past regional Emmy nomination.
“One of our episodes from Season 2 called ‘One Health’ was nominated for an Emmy,” Bretz said. “Obviously, we’re really proud of that. It’s an honor just to be nominated. It lets us know that we’re on the right path, going the right direction.”
The show’s viewers are also not limited to just the Shenandoah Valley.
Bretz said that the show initially premieres on VPM’s three local stations in Richmond, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg, as well as on the Wildlife Center’s Facebook page, PBS website, and YouTube channels for both VPM and the Wildlife Center. After the entirety of the most recent season is released locally, the show then airs nationally on over 100 different PBS stations all throughout the country, which creates a great fanbase for the show.
To the producer/director, that large fanbase is also great for the show in the sense that, sometimes, viewers actually directly provide great pitches for episodes to either the production team at VPM or the Wildlife Center.
“Sometimes they’re actually good ideas that we pursue,” Bretz said. “The benefit is that we’ve got this big team that works on it because we’ve got people from the Wildlife Center [and] VPM. We all contribute ideas, make a big list and then start whittling them down, combining them and picking apart what will work. We definitely are open to all kinds of input.”
This impact hasn’t been lost on Wehrung, who added that the messages the show promotes apply to everyone nationwide who wants to help nature.
“The more people who watch ‘Untamed’ and remember the lessons that are learned, such as don’t kidnap a baby bird, don’t feed bears on purpose, here’s how to identify if an animal is sick or not … the more people that can learn those ideas and remember them means, ultimately, the more healthy wildlife populations will be,” Wehrung said, “Whether that’s in Virginia, Texas, Canada or Washington, if they have the tools, education and power to help wildlife on their own, then we’ve done a good job in my mind.”
Wehrung also added that he sees “Untamed” as a tool for spreading the Wildlife Center’s message and teaching these lessons to viewers so that the awareness of wildlife well-being can continue to grow. To help viewers, the series’ team has left tools of their own online for all to use.
“Along with every episode that’s available to stream online on our website, we’ve also created a collection of educational resources, tools, lesson plans, related videos [and] resources to each episode on our website,” Wehrung said, “Say you’re watching Season 2, Episode 6 ... because of our ‘Untamed’ compendium, your experience doesn’t have to end after 25 minutes. You can see some behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews, and something I think is really valuable for teachers and educators is that for each episode, we have created original lesson plans and classroom activities.”
While there is no scheduled release date yet, Nicholson said that the show’s fourth season is planned for release next spring sometime in April or May. She’s also loved how the show has helped viewers see what’s currently going on behind closed doors at the Wildlife Center, seeing how it’s still closed to the public due to COVID-19.
“It’s been exciting to see it cover a wide variety of issues and really, for me, just seeing the production value go up,” Nicholson said. “Like, Season 3 was far above Season 1 and I think Season 4 will be even more so.”
She also said that she’s personally excited to see many of her fellow co-workers featured in Season 4 alongside various experts and special guests who’ll be dropping by to make their cameos.
For the co-producer, she has no doubt that this will be “Untamed’s” best season yet.
“It just keeps getting better,” said Nicholson, smiling.