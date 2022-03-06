Second phase of South River Greenway set for late summer

During the height of the pandemic, Waynesboro’s South River Greenway provided an outdoor oasis from the chaos, attracting more than 65,000 visitors in 2020.

For those who have spent the past decade taking a majestic 1.2 mile stroll or bike ride along the river that starts at Loth Springs, there is good news.

The second phase of the Greenway is set for construction starting in April. Another seven-tenths of a mile will stretch from the Port Republic neighborhood and Shiloh Baptist Church to North Park.

Dwayne Jones, the director of Waynesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the project contractor S&K Contracting, will perform grading, paving and fencing work over the spring and summer. Jones said a late summer completion date is possible.

Jones said the Greenway has added to the recreational amenities for Waynesboro, that already include parks and the South River.

“We’ve enhanced our depth of outdoor recreation,” he said.”We’ve set ourselves up as an outdoor destination. It is so satisfying.”

On any given day, the South River Greenway attracts people on bikes, families and groups of walkers. With this summer’s expansion, the path will offer young people living at the end of the expanded greenway a two-mile safe route all the way to Waynesboro Family YMCA.

And for those hiking to the other end at North Park, they will be able to access on foot a facility with a baseball field and a playground.

For Waynesboro residents like David Hennel, the expansion of the Greenway is welcome news.

“I walk it, bike it,” he said. “It’s a wonderful place for the community. And the added length will make it better.”

Hennel moved to Waynesboro 20 years ago because of his enjoyment of long distance hiking. He said attractions like the South River Greenway not only improve the quality of life, but spur visitation to Waynesboro.

Jones said the city of Waynesboro has had to provide a 20 percent match to VDOT’s 80 percent funding of the expansion. Between engineering, design and construction, Jones said the addition to the South River Greenway comes in around $1 million.

Jones said the plans for the South River Greenway started in 1999. One of the strongest advocates for the project was retired Waynesboro Schools educator and conservationist Jim Nichols.

Nichols passed way in 2020. But Jones said he was glad that his friend “got to see the Greenway come to fruition. Jim was a champion of it.”