Seeing what sticks: How Sweet Nana Cakes adapted through a pandemic

FISHERSVILLE — After three successful years at their location in Staunton, Sweet Nana Cakes packed up at the beginning of 2020 and headed for their new building on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Like the rest of the world, they were completely unprepared for the arrival of a global pandemic.
Co-owner Shannon Tinsley said the bakery was thrown into a new way of life, prioritizing figuring out how to keep their doors open over even unpacking.
“It was insane,” Tinsley said. “We had to kind of change our business model. We signed up for Door Dash, tried out deliveries and started curbside pickup. Just trying to change it up so that we could keep the doors open and keep our employees working.”
In April of 2021, they received a bit of help in the form of a $3,500 grant from the Virginia, Lodging and Travel Association’s Door Dash Restaurant Operator Relief Grant Program.
Over 700 businesses applied for the grant, but Sweet Nana Cakes was one of just 128 chosen to be awarded.
“That was statewide, and for us in a small town where I started this business with nothing but the money in my pocket, it’s very humbling and honoring,” Tinsley said.
The bakery opened its door in 2016 on Richmond Avenue in Staunton before eventually settling down on 2406 Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Tinsley, who comes from a marketing background and purely baked recreationally before her business, said the bakery’s approach to desserts has always been to just see what works. That is how Sweet Nana stumbled upon perhaps their most well-known offering: ketogenic desserts.
When a pair of regulars came in and said they would not be able to eat at Sweet Nana anymore because of their new keto diet, Tinsley went to work to find a solution.
“I just researched, and when they came back in, I said, ‘I have an idea for you, try this,’ and it just took off,” Tinsley said.
Sweet Nana has customers from Northern Virginia that routinely come in to buy some of their keto desserts like cookies, cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls and brownies, Tinsley said.
Virginia Living Magazine recently named Sweet Nana one of the best bakeries in the state, something the business does not take for granted.
“That’s a big deal for us,” Tinsley said. “I know it’s just bragging rights, but we’re very proud of that. That’s from Winchester to almost Roanoke that we’re picked as one of the three bakeries.”
As the state continues its transition back to normalcy, Sweet Nana can finally achieve the type of business they envisioned upon moving locations, as they announced on June 3 that they will be opening a coffee and cheesecake inside their store.
A variety of different cheesecake flavors will be offered by the slice daily, along with coffee, cold brew and hot tea options for guests to enjoy.
"Once the state opened back up, we thought that it's now or never," Tinsley said. "Everywhere I go when my husband and I go out to eat, I order cheesecake. I just know that people love cheesecake and I wanted them to be able to sit with a slice and a cup of coffee or hot tea and enjoy it."
The bakery is in the process of clearing out a space in its foyer to finish out the bar before opening.
Sweet Nana is also working with DoorDash to offer delivery directly to hospitals for nurses, and is seeking out a deal to receive coffee from a local company.
You can order or preview Sweet Nana’s assortment of baked goods at their website.