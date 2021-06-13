Seeing what sticks: How Sweet Nana Cakes adapted through a pandemic

Tinsley, who comes from a marketing background and purely baked recreationally before her business, said the bakery’s approach to desserts has always been to just see what works. That is how Sweet Nana stumbled upon perhaps their most well-known offering: ketogenic desserts.

When a pair of regulars came in and said they would not be able to eat at Sweet Nana anymore because of their new keto diet, Tinsley went to work to find a solution.

“I just researched, and when they came back in, I said, ‘I have an idea for you, try this,’ and it just took off,” Tinsley said.

Sweet Nana has customers from Northern Virginia that routinely come in to buy some of their keto desserts like cookies, cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls and brownies, Tinsley said.

Virginia Living Magazine recently named Sweet Nana one of the best bakeries in the state, something the business does not take for granted.

“That’s a big deal for us,” Tinsley said. “I know it’s just bragging rights, but we’re very proud of that. That’s from Winchester to almost Roanoke that we’re picked as one of the three bakeries.”