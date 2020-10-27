Sen. Mark Warner discusses the arts at the American Shakespeare Center

STAUNTON — During his campaign through the Shenandoah Valley, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., stopped at the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton Tuesday evening to discuss the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the arts.
With the arrival of COVID-19, businesses around the country found themselves dealing with the effects of smaller crowds and customers who were struggling financially. The theater and music industries in Staunton were no different, as staff members of the ASC and the Staunton Music Festival (SMF) gathered to discuss potential funding and the Save Our Stages Act with Warner.
“I wanted to come to get a sense of what we could do for you,” Warner said during his visit Tuesday. “In this COVID-world of pain, there’s kind of a hierarchy of pain. Theaters, music venues and any kind of group events are probably under the most duress. Save Our Stages had $120 billion. It had all the things that would be the bridge to get you to the other side.”
The Save Our Stages Act was initially introduced by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Tx., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Mn., in late-July but has failed to materialize amid relief bill debates between parties. The Heroes Act recently put forward by the House of Representatives included provisions from the Save Our Stages Act. Warner is a co-signer of the bill.
ASC Managing Director Amy Wratchford raised issues with the wording of the act in its current form that would eliminate some businesses from receiving the help they need because of a requirement of a 70% drop in gross revenue.
“During the spring, many of us nonprofits held very essential fundraisers that allowed us to get through our time. That fundraising we do not believe is replicable,” Wratchford said. “We’ve heard from our donors that they were digging deep to help us through desperate times. When the opportunity for a second breath of PPE is based on a 70% drop of gross revenue, we would not qualify.”
According to Wratchford, ASC in Staunton earned $4 million in 2019 and is projected to earn $3.8 million in 2020. 2021 projections, however, look bleak as they expect to drop to $2.1 million. Contributing factors to the decline include a drop in maximum capacity from 305 to 105 and only putting on five or six shows a year instead of 15 to 20.
Throughout the discussion, Warner encouraged the groups to seek wealthy donors and the help of the local governments by stressing the economic impact of their businesses. The speakers floated ideas relating to different ASC locations from around the country banding together to recruit aid.
While most of the discussion centered around posturing economic possibilities, some of the speakers emphasized that the emotional appeal of entertainment must remain a part of the conversation.
“Economic development and impact of arts on a community are relatively easy to measure,” SMF Artistic Director Carsten Schmidt said. “The other thing that I think is equally important, but very hard to measure, is the quality-of-life improvement. I don’t think this is something we should completely throw out the window when we talk about it.”
Warner is seeking his third term in the November General Election. He is being challenged by Republican candidate and military veteran Daniel Gade.
