Sen. Mark Warner discusses the arts at the American Shakespeare Center

“During the spring, many of us nonprofits held very essential fundraisers that allowed us to get through our time. That fundraising we do not believe is replicable,” Wratchford said. “We’ve heard from our donors that they were digging deep to help us through desperate times. When the opportunity for a second breath of PPE is based on a 70% drop of gross revenue, we would not qualify.”

According to Wratchford, ASC in Staunton earned $4 million in 2019 and is projected to earn $3.8 million in 2020. 2021 projections, however, look bleak as they expect to drop to $2.1 million. Contributing factors to the decline include a drop in maximum capacity from 305 to 105 and only putting on five or six shows a year instead of 15 to 20.

Throughout the discussion, Warner encouraged the groups to seek wealthy donors and the help of the local governments by stressing the economic impact of their businesses. The speakers floated ideas relating to different ASC locations from around the country banding together to recruit aid.

While most of the discussion centered around posturing economic possibilities, some of the speakers emphasized that the emotional appeal of entertainment must remain a part of the conversation.