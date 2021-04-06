Sen. Mark Warner discusses workforce training, American Relief Plan during BRCC visit

“We need to take a look at all aspects, all the human capital out there, and not write off certain populations, the underserved and the underrepresented population,” Johnson said.

SVWDB is part of a statewide workforce system that carries out strategies and policies that support both the economic development mission(s) for the local area and the Virginia Board of Workforce Development’s (VBWD) goals, according to its website.

Johnson said that although SVWDB centers are currently closed due to COVID-19, their enrollment is 15% higher under a virtual model than it was before the pandemic started, and those in the program are finding employment.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said a lack of facilities also impacted workforce training.

“If you don’t have the facilities to do the training in, you’re at a huge disadvantage,” Richards said.

Richards talked about a STEM facility that would have provided job training opportunities for the community, which would create opportunities for underrepresented individuals to stay in the area instead of moving to other areas of the state.