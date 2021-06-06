Serving both community and purpose, the Waynesboro Farmer's Market returns

Mary Smith, the official nana behind Nana’s Dyes spoke joyfully about participating in the Waynesboro Farmer’s Market in Constitution Park on Saturday morning.
“I am trying to give back to the community,” Smith said with a smile while showing off her homemade tie-dye T-shirts and tapestries on a sunny morning in downtown Waynesboro.
While this was, of course, her saying, it represented the collective mentality of what the market is all about — giving back to residents and those in need alike with fresh and local goods, all while engaging in the community.
The market, held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through October, boasts a variety of vendors under the pavilion roof. Everything from home-butchered meat to fresh vegetables and beyond can be found there.
Smith, a newcomer to the market, has been running her business since March 15. Although the pandemic is ending, it doesn’t mean she has to stop having fun with what became her hobby a year ago.
“When the pandemic hit, I had four different [side] jobs,” Smith said. “I decided that we were just going to do tie-dye for fun and then somebody said, ‘Well, why don’t you do it and actually make some money doing it?’”
She’s been at it since.
Just a few booths down, she also has some friendly company.
Frank Nolen of New Hope’s Grazelen Farm — known for its butchered beef and pork — and Smith go well back “a whole bunch” of years ago, as worded by Smith, to when she just was a first-grade student in Nolen’s wife’s class.
These tightknit, supportive relationships between vendors are visible to the people who stop by every Saturday — people that Nolen says makes coming down each week all the more worthwhile.
“I enjoy the people the most and the satisfaction they get out of our products,” Nolen said. “To come here and say, ‘I love your bacon, I love your sausage, I love your hamburger,’ it’s great satisfaction. I just enjoy the interaction [with] people and seeing the smiles on their faces.”
Nolan, a former state senator of 20 years, and Smith, a former teacher of 34 years, are just two of the folks whose small businesses can be supported. However, it all ties in to a greater cause — locally based Project Grows, which also runs the Market, as well.
“Project Grows is an educational non-profit with the goal of improving health for youth in Augusta County,” said Chelsea Derochemont, a staff member from Charlottesville. “We do that through different interventions in the school, in the home, and in the community.”
Through Project Grows, various programs have been created to bring local food into local schools, host “Harvest of the Month” in-school activities, etc. Field trips at nearby farms have also begun again recently for students.
“Everyone as we know it, their lives are touched by kids,” Derochemont said. “If we’re really trying to improve the health of kids, we want parents to be able to come with their kids and buy fruits, veggies and other local fresh food for their family.”
While the outreach to the youth of Augusta County is crucial to Project Grows, it isn’t their only mission for the community. The nonprofit has also partnered up with the Staunton-Augusta Health Department and their market “geared towards WIC clients” with the goal to “bring the produce to the people and make it affordable and accessible for them to buy it.”
Additionally, a similar farmers market is held in north Augusta on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September.
WIC stands for Women, Infant and Child. The program, according the USDA, “aims to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, and referrals to health care.”
Those with SNAP currency are also more than welcome, as Project Grows and the Market have worked to make items “more accessible” for those using the currency, which is also doubled when spent at the Waynesboro Market. Here, the incentive provided for local shopping becomes strong on numerous ends. Local farmers may feel a greater incentive to sell more of their produce within their local community, which could make both the personal and professional relationships with those buying them more prosperous.
“Your SNAP benefits are doubled here,” said Taylor Hanigosky of Stuarts Draft’s Wild Altar Farmstead. “If you get $20 at the grocery store, you get $40 here!”
Hanigosky stands behind both the program working at the Waynesboro Farmers Market, while also appreciating the comradery with others behind the various small businesses to shop at, as well.
To her, it establishes what she calls a “resilient food economy.”
“I feel like all [of] the vendors are very supportive,” Hanigosky said. “It’s really not a competitive vibe at all. We all need to be here to make this a vibrant market for people to want to come.”
Various woodcrafts, home-weaved baskets and wool crafts can be found at Wild Altar alongside fresh greens, herbs, mushrooms and other produce. To the Farmstead, the new experiences make for some of the best when shopping local.
“We are always interested in sharing different plants and foods that people might not interact with every day,” Hanigosky said. “Just getting to share that and have people try something for the first time and then come back and tell us they loved it – we just get a lot of joy out of that. We love being here.”
The Waynesboro Farmers Market is back in business for 2021.
Whether visiting an old favorite who’s possibly become an old friend, venturing to see what’s new or trying to give back to the community, there’s something for everyone who heads down to Constitution Park on Saturday mornings.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know people coming through and telling me about what they love about this area and the market,” Derochemont said. “People are very friendly and really want to share their story of what brings them here and the way they are impacted by the market. Some people know the vendors really well and that’s really special to see.”
“It’s a really great way to spend a Saturday,” she said, all smiles.