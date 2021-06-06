Serving both community and purpose, the Waynesboro Farmer's Market returns

“Your SNAP benefits are doubled here,” said Taylor Hanigosky of Stuarts Draft’s Wild Altar Farmstead. “If you get $20 at the grocery store, you get $40 here!”

Hanigosky stands behind both the program working at the Waynesboro Farmers Market, while also appreciating the comradery with others behind the various small businesses to shop at, as well.

To her, it establishes what she calls a “resilient food economy.”

“I feel like all [of] the vendors are very supportive,” Hanigosky said. “It’s really not a competitive vibe at all. We all need to be here to make this a vibrant market for people to want to come.”

Various woodcrafts, home-weaved baskets and wool crafts can be found at Wild Altar alongside fresh greens, herbs, mushrooms and other produce. To the Farmstead, the new experiences make for some of the best when shopping local.

“We are always interested in sharing different plants and foods that people might not interact with every day,” Hanigosky said. “Just getting to share that and have people try something for the first time and then come back and tell us they loved it – we just get a lot of joy out of that. We love being here.”

The Waynesboro Farmers Market is back in business for 2021.