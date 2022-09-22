Sheetz opens new store in Waynesboro on Rosser Avenue

The last Waynesboro Marketplace store opened with a bang as Sheetz officially held its grand opening Thursday morning.

Beloved by many Waynesboro residents, the convenience store was crowded with cars throughout the morning pumping up gas at $2.99 for a regular gallon, customers coming in for free coffee or soda until midnight and waiting for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re happy to be here in the community of Waynesboro,” said Codie Roland, Sheetz’s event marketing specialist. “We’re very excited to be open today.”

The grand opening festivities began around 9 a.m. with multiple prizes such as two $250 Z-Card announced, including the $2,500 grand prize giveaway.

One customer, Brendan Bradshaw, came with his two kids, Erza and Oliver to the grand opening. Bradshaw heard about the opening through a radio commercial.

“I live around the corner, so it’s nice that it’s here,” he said. “I go to Sheetz all the time, like the one on Vedette, but it’s nice that it’s right around the corner.”

So far, he and his kids have been enjoying the grand opening event.

“It’s been fun, it’s good,” he said. “They got slushies.”

“And, they have good cookies, too,” Bradshaw’s son, Oliver, excitedly interrupted.

Kellie Malenfant, store manager for Sheetz for 13 years, said preparing for the grand opening has been going well according to plan.

“We were able to hire a number of good employees,” she said. “Everything has been going smoothly, everything has been going on schedule, it’s been going fine.”

Malenfant said the Waynesboro Marketplace is an excellent location to draw customers in not only locally, but cars from the interstates and nearby shopping areas.

“I see success and I actually see a bunch of my loyal customers to come and see the new Sheetz,” she said. “It really is an honor to be part of this.”

Another customer, Sara Bennett, was pumping gas and also heard about the opening from a radio commercial, but often drives by Rosser Avenue.

“It’s a really convenient spot and I love their prices,” she said. “It’s very hectic. There’s a lot of people and it’s really exciting to see everyone taking kindly to this new spot.”

Bennett said Waynesboro has been having more economic development and looks forward to more openings to come.

“Me and my husband were drawn to this place because it was family-friendly, but it also feels like it has a future that is thriving,” she said.

The convenience store has several philanthropic ways to give back to the Waynesboro community, such as partnering with the Special Olympics Virginia and Blue Ridge Food Bank, which gives people in need food ready for consumption.

“We’re a part of the community, we’re a neighbor,” Roland said. “Come say, ‘Hi,’ we’d love to meet you and we’re happy to be here.”

After the giveaways were announced, Sheetz officials said the business donated $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Virginia and Blue Ridge Food Bank.

Then, the silky red Sheetz ribbon was pulled out and then cut, marking the official opening of Sheetz.

Sheetz is still hiring employees.