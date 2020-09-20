Shenandoah National Park trail leads to stunning waterfalls

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITE HALL — Some of the best hiking in the region is in Shenandoah National Park, but this is the first hike in this summer series to be in the park, although one enters through the back door, so to speak. This is an easy hike with a stunning waterfall as the big payoff.

Some people call this hike the Moormans River Hike, while others call it the Big Branch Spur Trail. Either way, it is a lot of fun. To get to the trail, head east over Afton Mountain on U.S. Rt. 250 in Albemarle County. Turn left and drive through the town of Crozet. The road comes to a “T” at White Hall. Turn left, drive up Sugar Hollow, and go just past Sugar Hollow Reservoir, AKA Moormans River Storage Dam.

Park at the small parking lot just above the dam. There are several trails here; you want to take the one at the far end of the parking lot, which is actually an old road that has been closed to vehicular traffic. Hike up the road about a quarter of a mile until it ends at the Moormans River Trail. You will see a trailhead sign that also informs you that you have entered Shenandoah National Park.

Once on the trail proper, you have slightly less than two miles and three river crossings before you reach a pair of lovely waterfalls.