Shenandoah National Park trail leads to stunning waterfalls

WHITE HALL — Some of the best hiking in the region is in Shenandoah National Park, but this is the first hike in this summer series to be in the park, although one enters through the back door, so to speak. This is an easy hike with a stunning waterfall as the big payoff.
Some people call this hike the Moormans River Hike, while others call it the Big Branch Spur Trail. Either way, it is a lot of fun. To get to the trail, head east over Afton Mountain on U.S. Rt. 250 in Albemarle County. Turn left and drive through the town of Crozet. The road comes to a “T” at White Hall. Turn left, drive up Sugar Hollow, and go just past Sugar Hollow Reservoir, AKA Moormans River Storage Dam.
Park at the small parking lot just above the dam. There are several trails here; you want to take the one at the far end of the parking lot, which is actually an old road that has been closed to vehicular traffic. Hike up the road about a quarter of a mile until it ends at the Moormans River Trail. You will see a trailhead sign that also informs you that you have entered Shenandoah National Park.
Once on the trail proper, you have slightly less than two miles and three river crossings before you reach a pair of lovely waterfalls.
The trail is a nice, wooded path and easy for the most part. However, there were two challenging things about the trail. First, as noted, the trail follows the Moormans River, crossing it three times. Apparently, in late summer, the water is often so low that the river crossings can be made by walking across the line of rocks that stretches from one bank to the other. Not so this year when we have had so much rain. The water at the crossings on this hike was almost to our knees in places, so a pair of hiking poles or a walking stick is a useful safety aid. The water is refreshingly cool on hot summer days, making this trail a popular place to stop and swim so do not expect much solitude on this hike.
If you take this hike, know that you are following the yellow blazes for much of the way; there are a couple of confusing splits so just keep your eyes peeled for the blazes. Just before the falls, the trail splits and you must go left, up some rocky steps. Things get noticeably steeper and rockier from here to the falls. In a couple hundred feet, you come to the lower falls, a nice spot to take a short break and snap some photos.
Then comes the trickiest part of the trail, or lack thereof. For about 15 or 20 feet, the trail does not exist. Instead, there is a sharply sloping slick, moss-covered rock that drops off into the rocky riverbed below. One has the choice of going high, middle or low, none of which are easy. My hiking companion chose middle; I chose low — which was the wrong choice — and I needed the strong arm of a fellow hiker to keep from sliding on down the cliff.
Soon, however, we regained the trail and quickly came to the upper falls, which are just a few hundred feet more up the trail. The 30-foot drop of the upper falls, thanks to the abundant rain, is very impressive. There is a rock outcropping overlooking the falls that provides a place to take a break, eat a snack and take some photos.
Traversing the rock face on the way back was without incident, but was still scary. This time I went high and my hiking friend went low. A trio of high schoolers took the middle route. We all took our time and made it across without incident. After that, it was an easy walk back to our vehicles for a 4.4-mile roundtrip.
Just as with most hikes these days, start early and hike during the week when possible. When we arrived to begin our hike there were three cars in the parking lot. When we got back, the parking lot was overflowing with more than 25 vehicles.
Just after leaving the parking lot after the hike, you again pass the reservoir dam. It is worth the time to stop at the pullover and walk to the dam overlook. The reservoir holds 367 million gallons of water and supplies drinking water to the city of Charlottesville. The lake behind the dam is 47 acres.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.
