Significant runway improvements are coming to Shenandoah Valley Airport in Weyers Cave after federal funding was announced on Wednesday.

Virginia U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine Wednesday announced nearly $45 million in federal funding for Virginia airports, including a large amount for Shenandoah Valley Airport.

Shenandoah Valley Airport will receive $7.572 million from the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport improvement program for runway rehabilitation. The airport improvement program funds infrastructure projects for airports, such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, lighting and markings.

Heather Ream, the director of marketing and communications for Shenandoah Valley Airport, said the funding came after receiving a detailed runway inspection. She said the FAA grades the inspection.

The inspection revealed the need for rehabilitation. “Rehabilitation is cheaper than reconstruction,” Ream said.

And much time has elapsed since the airport’s runway has been upgraded. Ream said the last work was done in 2006.

The work is likely to happen during non-peak hours by a contractor. Ream said a contractor would perform the rehabilitation overnight when flights are not departing or arriving, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A contractor will be selected after proposals are received. Ream said the timetable is the spring or early summer of 2024. She said the anticipated time to complete the improvement to the runway is six to eight weeks.

Warner and Kaine spoke of the need to improve Virginia’s airports through maintenance.

The two senators said, “Local airports are crucial for travel to, from, and throughout Virginia. We’re glad to see this funding continue to support investments at airports across the Commonwealth that will improve safety and efficiency for travelers.”

On Contour Airlines, Shenandoah Valley Airport offers daily round trips to Charlotte’s Douglas International Airport. Contour has been serving the airport since November of last year.