Shenandoah Valley Airport to lose SkyWest Airlines as carrier

WEYERS CAVE — SkyWest Airlines, the provider of flights from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport to both Northern Virginia and Chicago the past four years, is ending its service.

But officials at the airline and airport say service will not be terminated until a new carrier is found.

The Utah-based airline cites a nationwide shortage of pilots as the reason for the decision.

“As a result of an ongoing pilot staffing imbalance across the industry, SkyWest expects to discontinue service in Shenandoah beginning this summer,” the statement said.

The airline said customers booked beyond the service date will be contacted to make alternate arrangements.

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport said it received notification of the intent to terminate service last week. The airport said SkyWest spoke of plans to file a termination notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation for 29 communities it serves, including Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

The airport said “Valley travelers should be aware that there are no immediate changes to flight schedules or cancellations.” The airport further said the process will begin for the U.S. Department of Transportation to request proposals from potential new carriers interested in serving Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

“This can be a lengthy process. SkyWest service will remain in place until a new carrier is selected and is ready to begin operations,” the statement said.

The airport said travel can be booked on United.com for at least the next 90 days.

The airport said the daily flights to and from both Dulles and O’Hare airports have been a success in the Shenandoah Valley.

“Passenger traffic at SHD has grown exponentially, recently surpassing pre-pandemic levels,” the airport said.

Gerald Garber, chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and chairman of the airport commission, said he was “not pleased but not surprised” by the announcement from SkyWest.

Garber said the airline has offered “a great run and has been very reliable. But in the world they work in everyone is losing money.”