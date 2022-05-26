Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center gets new director

A New York City government employee has been named the director of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst.

Alidia Vane, who currently works as the assistant to the borough commissioner for the New York City Parks Department, will take over as the new director on July 5.

In her current job in New York, Vane is responsible for scheduling community outreach and conducting community meetings within the Bronx borough of New York City. She also leads a group of employees in the development of policies and procedures to assure high quality park standards.

Vane has a passion for working with animals and has served as a volunteer in her local animal shelter, according to the release about her hiring. She holds a B.A. degree in politics from New York University and a M.A. in teaching from the Relay Graduate School of education. She is completing a master of public administration degree from Baruch College.

Vane’s hiring was announced by the leaders of the governments in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said “as Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro continue to invest and reorganize the animal services center, the trustees are pleased to have someone with Alidia’s background and education as well as her passion for animals as our next director.”

