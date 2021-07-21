Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center looks to restart its volunteer program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other duties will include helping clean out cat and dog cages, giving treats and toys to the animals and spending time with them outside their cages.

“Honestly, it would be amazing,” Staff member Raven Loving said. “If we had more volunteers, it would help get more dogs out at a time – possible even two or three times a day.”

The workload for each staff member hasn’t just become heavier because of the lack of volunteers, but the quality of life for the animals has also been impacted.

“Unless we have a volunteer here, like Jean, the dogs usually don’t get to go out twice in a day,” Miller said. “They get to go outside maybe five minutes a day. Basically, without volunteers coming in, these dogs are not getting their proper exercise that they need.”

Loving agreed with Miller.

“We have a lot of hound dogs come in and, of course, they need a lot of exercise,” Loving said. “Without them having that exercise, they get extremely hyper in their kennels. When people are walking through, they’re jumping all over the door, running around in circles, and then nobody looks at them because they portray that hyperactive dog that nobody wants.”