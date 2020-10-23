Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center sees influx of unwanted pets this month

LYNDHURST — If you’re looking for a new furry friend, now might be the perfect time to adopt.

October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, and Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is running low on space for dogs after taking in a lot of dogs over the past few weeks, said SVASC director Hannah Richardson. As of Friday, 20 dogs are available for adoption, she said.

SVASC kennel director Erin Wiles said the number of dogs the shelter takes in varies throughout the year. The recent increase in intake might be because people are starting to return to work and children are going back to school after months of being stuck at home because of the pandemic, she said.

“Sometimes, you’ll have really nice, slow periods where you don’t get a ton of dogs,” Wiles said. “We saw that in the early spring, and I think it’s because people were home more often and their dogs were being around the clock monitored.”

Wiles said the shelter has been busy during the past two falls. There’s likely a link causing a large number of intakes during October, she said.

SVASC has seen an increase in out-of-town adopters, Richardson said. On Friday, a couple from Reston adopted a dog named Hamlet.