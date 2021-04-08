Shenandoah Valley Art Center makes progress on Main Street expansion

Downtown Waynesboro is seeing more yellow this spring — in terms of both sunshine and the Shenandoah Valley Art Center’s expansion project.

SVAC purchased the former Augusta Furniture store at 416 West Main Street in 2016 and has been doing structural work since then. Recently, bright yellow signage was placed outside.

The 11,000-square foot, four-story building will feature gallery space, a printmaking studio, an artist’s studio, a large classroom and an artist residency apartment, SVAC Director Piper Groves said.

In addition, SVAC’s Main Street building will be equipped with event space and a catering friendly kitchen. Once complete, Groves said it will be “a beautiful place for a small wedding or have any kind of event.”

The current space on South Wayne Avenue will continue to house a giftshop, gallery and studio space, as well.

While SVAC initially hoped to open the space in 2020, COVID and other factors delayed that. Groves said the group hopes to have studios and gallery space open before the end of year, and already have an exhibit scheduled for June 2022.

For updates on the Main Street expansion project, sign up for SVAC’s newsletter at svacart.com.

