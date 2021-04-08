 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shenandoah Valley Art Center makes progress on Main Street expansion
0 comments
featured

Shenandoah Valley Art Center makes progress on Main Street expansion

{{featured_button_text}}
SVAC Main Street building

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center’s building at 416 West Main Street in downtown Waynesboro.

 Logan Bogert, The News Virginian

Downtown Waynesboro is seeing more yellow this spring — in terms of both sunshine and the Shenandoah Valley Art Center’s expansion project.

SVAC purchased the former Augusta Furniture store at 416 West Main Street in 2016 and has been doing structural work since then. Recently, bright yellow signage was placed outside.

The 11,000-square foot, four-story building will feature gallery space, a printmaking studio, an artist’s studio, a large classroom and an artist residency apartment, SVAC Director Piper Groves said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition, SVAC’s Main Street building will be equipped with event space and a catering friendly kitchen. Once complete, Groves said it will be “a beautiful place for a small wedding or have any kind of event.”

The current space on South Wayne Avenue will continue to house a giftshop, gallery and studio space, as well.

While SVAC initially hoped to open the space in 2020, COVID and other factors delayed that. Groves said the group hopes to have studios and gallery space open before the end of year, and already have an exhibit scheduled for June 2022.

For updates on the Main Street expansion project, sign up for SVAC’s newsletter at svacart.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert