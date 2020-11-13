Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School theatre department preps for first-ever virtual production with ‘The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza’

FISHERSVILLE — The show must go on, even during a pandemic, and 19 students from the SVGS theatre department are getting creative this semester to make it safely happen.
In association with Waynesboro Players, the department will present “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” (one-act) by Don Zolidis online from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6. This will be the students’ first-ever virtual production.
Cassy Maxton-Whitacre, SVGS theatre arts lead, said directing a play while adhering to social distance and masks requirements had been challenging, but also collaborative.
“It’s also been interesting and fun because we have the opportunity to be really creative,” Maxton-Whitacre said. “The kids have enjoyed it, and they learned a lot.”
Students learned several new techniques this semester, including showing a relationship dynamic through body language instead of proximity and learning voicework techniques to ensure their voices are projected through required masks.
“It’s been interesting but very helpful to myself as an actor,” said SVGS student Trinity Walker. “It allows me to grow in ways that I didn’t really think to try and develop.”
The Staunton High senior has acted since the fourth grade but faced new challenges this semester while rehearsing during the pandemic.
“It’s a challenge because the biggest indicator of relationships with other characters is distance. The main thing that we have to keep in mind when we rehearse is how much distance we have. That can skew our perception of the character’s relationships with each other, but we’re showing that in different ways,” Walker said.
Walker will play the role of Orpheus in the upcoming virtual production.
“Orpheus is able to be by himself a lot, so that just helps a lot playing the character that I have,” Walker said.
Walker and Emmeline Soyars, who plays Hercules’s role, are the costume designers for the play.
“This is my first time doing that, but my mom helps with costumes, so I’m able to look in on her process,” Walker said. “I just always liked being able to watch costumes get made, so it’s been kind of fun to get in on that process.”
Maxton-Whitacre chose the play because of its ability to be broken down into smaller pieces and the playwright’s flexibility and casting choices.
“The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” is described as a “high-energy romp through some favorite myths as told by three narrators who may or may not have done their research.”
The students also influenced her decision to choose this play. Members of the senior class were really interested in having something that was Ancient Greece-related.
“I thought it was fun too, and since they were so interested in doing the Greek thing, I got on board with it, and that’s how we chose it,” Maxton-Whitacre said.
The director was unsure what this school year would be like after the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools last spring. Because of restrictions, she’s had to make changes to her curriculum.
“I did a much bigger physical theater unit,” Maxton-Whitacre said. “We worked with acting in masks, not just COVID-19 masks, but theatrical masks, which gives students the opportunities to use their bodies and their mentality more, which will work well for the play.”
Waynesboro Players received a CARES grant from the city of Waynesboro and used the funding to set up their warehouse as a filming location complete with lighting, camera and equipment.
Maxton-Whitacre is grateful for the opportunity to use the warehouse to film the play.
“That helped us a lot for me to not have to buy editing software or scramble around to source cameras,” Maxton-Whitacre said.
The Players will allow SVGS students to use the theatre space free of charge. Without it, the play may not have been possible because there’s not space at the school to film the production.
“I’m excited to film over there,” Maxton-Whitacre said. “I think that will be cool.”
