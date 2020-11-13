Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School theatre department preps for first-ever virtual production with ‘The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza’

“It’s a challenge because the biggest indicator of relationships with other characters is distance. The main thing that we have to keep in mind when we rehearse is how much distance we have. That can skew our perception of the character’s relationships with each other, but we’re showing that in different ways,” Walker said.

Walker will play the role of Orpheus in the upcoming virtual production.

“Orpheus is able to be by himself a lot, so that just helps a lot playing the character that I have,” Walker said.

Walker and Emmeline Soyars, who plays Hercules’s role, are the costume designers for the play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is my first time doing that, but my mom helps with costumes, so I’m able to look in on her process,” Walker said. “I just always liked being able to watch costumes get made, so it’s been kind of fun to get in on that process.”

Maxton-Whitacre chose the play because of its ability to be broken down into smaller pieces and the playwright’s flexibility and casting choices.

“The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” is described as a “high-energy romp through some favorite myths as told by three narrators who may or may not have done their research.”