Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport breaks ground on new hangars

WEYERS CAVE — A project years in the making finally broke ground on Wednesday afternoon.

The Shenandoah Valley Airport hosted a ceremony representing the beginning of construction of two new hangars as a part of the airport’s technology park. The 14,000 square-foot hangars are expected to be completed by July 2023 and cost about $5.4 million, according to the airport’s executive director, Lisa Botkin.

“We started thinking about this project in 2018, moving forward and getting the financing but then the pandemic kind of slammed us to a shutdown,” Botkin said. “Being able to crank up, get going again and get the contractor online has been wonderful. We are so excited.”

The hangars allow the airport to keep up with technological advances in aviation, Botkin said.

Gerald Garber, the chairman of the Shenandoah Valley Airport Commission and the Board of Supervisors, said the hopes to expand the airport go back much further than 2018.

“We’ve been dreaming of this for 30 years, planning it for 20 years and doing hand-to-hand combat with various people for 10 years,” Garber said.

Greg Campbell, who served as the executive director of SHD for 20 years before his appointment as the director of Virginia Department of Aviation, commended the staff for their work.

“Airports are economic development engines of their own, and projects like this have the potential to really drive projects on the airfield, and not just provide access to the community,” Campbell said. “The hangars you just broke ground on will house business and corporate aircrafts and future aircraft technologies that will bring good things to this community.”

Campbell spoke of potential developments in aviation over the coming years, including the electrification of planes and urban air mobility.

“I think in the next decade we’re going to see a lot of technology in aviation at a very rapid pace,” Campbell said. “Having this aviation technology park is going to position this community to seize on those opportunities.”

Lantz Construction will handle building the hangars. USDA Rural Development, US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, the Virginia Department of Aviation, and the Blue Ridge Bank make up the list of financial partners SHD is working with to see their vision come to reality.