Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport receives grants to rehabilitate runway, repair lights

The runway rehabilitation project will be handled by Delta Airport Consultants for $475,000. The design will begin in 2021, and construction will be completed in 2022.

“The runway was last repaved in 2004 and it’s nearing the end of its useful life,” Campbell said.

SHD is also in the process of constructing two additional hangars and another access road to the property. The costs for those projects will exceed $3.5 million.

Campbell provided an update on air traffic at Wednesday morning’s monthly SHD Airport Commission meeting, where he said that air traffic has begun to rebound after taking a drastic dip during the pandemic.

“We’re starting to see both airline traffic and corporate traffic pick up considerably,” Campbell said. “Throughout the last 14 or 15 months, airports around the country and SHD have been seeing 30% of the traffic they usually see. In April, that number surged to almost 60% of what we normally see. We’re pleased to see that.”

Campbell said that leisure travel has increased, while business travel still has not rebounded.