Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport receives grants to rehabilitate runway, repair lights

WEYERS CAVE — The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport has received nearly $1.6 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to aid with runway rehabilitation and lighting repairs.
The airport was one of seven that received federal funding after U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-VA, announced over $10 million was being awarded to smaller facilities across the commonwealth.
“With the COVID-19 crisis almost in the rearview mirror and families beginning to plan their summer getaways, we’re pleased to see these funds go towards safety improvements at airports across the Commonwealth,” the senators said in a statement.
Shenandoah Airport was awarded $1,023,400 for the repairs of lighting fixtures along the runway. The several hundred lights will be replaced with LED technology to reduce the rate the lights need to be changed.
“Replacing all of the light fixtures with LED technology will save us a lot of energy,” said Greg Campbell, executive director of the airport. “The light systems are getting some age, so it was time to do that.”
Austin Electrical Construction, based out of Buchanan, was the low bidder to handle the light repairs at $753,381. The lighting repairs will be complete in 2021, according to the airport’s capital program schedule.
The runway rehabilitation project will be handled by Delta Airport Consultants for $475,000. The design will begin in 2021, and construction will be completed in 2022.
“The runway was last repaved in 2004 and it’s nearing the end of its useful life,” Campbell said.
SHD is also in the process of constructing two additional hangars and another access road to the property. The costs for those projects will exceed $3.5 million.
Campbell provided an update on air traffic at Wednesday morning’s monthly SHD Airport Commission meeting, where he said that air traffic has begun to rebound after taking a drastic dip during the pandemic.
“We’re starting to see both airline traffic and corporate traffic pick up considerably,” Campbell said. “Throughout the last 14 or 15 months, airports around the country and SHD have been seeing 30% of the traffic they usually see. In April, that number surged to almost 60% of what we normally see. We’re pleased to see that.”
Campbell said that leisure travel has increased, while business travel still has not rebounded.
Passengers at SHD will still be required to wear masks in the terminal and on commercial flights because of federal guidelines, Campbell said about the recent CDC guidance that vaccinated people would not have to wear masks in most situations.