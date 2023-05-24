Small business development center Shenandoah Valley SBDC recently appointed Allison Dugan as its new director.

Dugan was appointed to the position following the retirement of Joyce Krech, who was the director of Shenandoah Valley SBDC for more than 20 years.

"I feel like I have a really strong team of business advisors, and I am relying on them to inform me about where they see us heading," said the newly-appointed director. "I've been building the vision for the organization for a couple of years now because I think what we do is really important to the community, and I want to help keep that sustainable."

Dugan has worked with Shenandoah Valley SBDC since 2015 as a business advisor. She became an assistant director in 2019 at Shenandoah Valley's location in Harrisonburg. Before joining Shenandoah Valley SBDC, she was Rockingham County's tourism director.

"Being a director again, I'm absolutely thrilled because it's the opportunity to work with our chambers and our colleges and to really add what happens to our business owners say they want as far as programs and resources," Dugan said. "Joyce [Krech]

With her popularity and over 20 years of experience in business education, tourism, sales and marketing experience, Dugan plans to leverage the many resources available through the organization’s network, identify and develop targeted services needed to build small businesses’ vitality and agility. The newly-appointed director pointed out the many problems the Valley faces for its business ecosystem, such as lack of proper transportation, the need for childcare centers, and more laborers.

"We can help aspiring childcare providers to learn the business of childcare," she said. "That might be a new initiative that we're going to drive towards and to push that requires funding. We can collaborate with others to help more daycare providers because that's the root of all the other problems."

Dugan's position will begin in less than 60 days, and she is excited about the new role as a business advisor and supervisor.

"Part of my job is to listen and be a cheerleader and troubleshooter," she said. "Untangling so they [business owners] can help them [other business owners] to get to the next level, and that's what gets me really excited."