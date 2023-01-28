Shenandoah Valley Wedding Showcase coming to Augusta Expo in February

Love will soon be in the air, and wedding experts are ready.

Couples wanting to start wedding planning can attend one of the Valley’s most extensive showcases from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Augusta Expo in Fishersville.

Monica Rutledge and Pam Fitzgerald organized a showcase in March 2022 at a smaller venue with around 40 business vendors. Since then, the event has grown drastically, with over 100 of Virginia’s wedding vendors and event planners uniting to give soon-to-be-married couples ideas for their big day.

“The showcase felt like something we needed to do to help,” said Fitzgerald, who is also the owner of Takeout 250 in Fishersville.

Businesses throughout the Valley and state will be at the expo, including SweetNanaCakes bakery, Kelly’s Kitchen, Bliss Aesthetics and Hydration Bar, Luxe Hair & Co, and Wendy Lawhorne Photography.

With engagement season typically running between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, Rutledge and Fitzgerald intentionally chose a date a few days after Valentine’s Day to host their wedding showcase.

“What a great opportunity to highlight all these small businesses in one building for new couples that are engaged,” Rutledge said, who’s also the owner of Valley Mills Farm venue in Swoope. She said the event is a time saver for engaged couples because they can meet several vendors simultaneously instead of scheduling different meetings.

Although weddings have picked up rapidly from the pandemic of 2022, the industry can still set unrealistic expectations for newly-engaged couples, especially when budgeting for their wedding, Rutledge said.

“I think sometimes couples get overwhelmed by where to start and how to start,” she said. “They haven’t thought about a budget or where to begin, and the first thing to think about is your budget and your guest count.”

Although a wedding showcase is usually only complete with a bridal fashion show, the Shenandoah Valley Wedding Showcase will not have a fashion show to avoid bringing attention away from other vendors. However, a bridal dress booth will showcase the latest trends for brides and grooms-to-be.

Rutledge and Fitzgerald hope the showcase will allow area business owners to network and help couples begin planning their weddings.

“All the different vendors, I think, will make you realize things you might not think about,” Fitzgerald said.

Rutledge said that the event will benefit engaged couples, no matter their budget.

“You can go simple and beautiful or over-the-top and elegant,” Rutledge said. “You can have a cost-effective, beautiful wedding, and I think people don’t realize you have to spend tons when you don’t.”

Tickets are pre-sale online at the Shenandoah Valley Wedding Showcase website for $5 each. Those who buy the pre-sale tickets are eligible for a drawing to win wedding specials and other prizes. In addition, the first 50 people who atend the showcase will receive a free “swag bag.”