LYNDHURST — The Sherando Lake Recreation Area may not always get the exposure of the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway and Shenandoah National Park, but the attraction near Lyndhurst is a gem for visitors.

Located in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests off Interstate 64, about 5 miles beyond Lyndhurst, the lake and recreational area offer camping, hiking, boating, fishing, swimming and picnic opportunities. The U.S. Forest Service manages Sherando.

Jonathan Zimmerman, a U.S. Forest Service recreation specialist stationed at Sherando, said 150 individual cars will pass through the entrance on a peak summer day by lunchtime. A day-use pass to Sherando costs $8.

“People come from all over the place,” said Zimmerman, who said visitors can come from Shenandoah Valley locations, the Richmond area, and out of state.

The summer is the peak visitation time.

“We jam when it is hot and humid,” he said.

But Zimmerman said leaf peepers coming to the Shenandoah Valley wanting to see the vibrant fall colors might be visiting in October. The recreational area opens to campers in April and continues through the end of October.

Sherando’s main lake is 25 acres. The upper lake at Sherando is 7 acres.

And while weekends are a popular visitation time for campers and swimmers, U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Lauren Stull of the Glenwood and Pedlar Ranger District said it is easier to access all of Sherando’s amenities on summer weekdays.

Sherando was a Civilian Conservation Corps project during the early 1930s. Supervised by the U.S. Forest Service, the CCC workers worked to clear trees, develop roads and build a dam to create the lake. The dam construction took from 1934 to early 1935 and was the CCC’s largest project in the Eastern region of the U.S. Forest Service at the time.

Sherando Lake opened to the public for the first time on July 4, 1936. Park visitors can visit a CCC-constructed visitor’s center at Sherando to learn more about the offerings.

Open from noon to 5 p.m. daily, the center is staffed by volunteers like Sharon Griggs, a Pennsylvania resident.

“I’m recently retired and need something to do,” said Griggs, who has visited 44 states.

She loves national parks, whether that means Yellowstone or Sherando. According to Zimmerman, Sherando’s volunteers also provide needed maintenance of the park grounds. About 20 volunteers support the work at Sherando.

In addition to the swimming and boating, the park offers a variety of campsites for those in tents and those with recreational vehicles, Zimmerman said. He said individual group camping sites can serve as many as 15. Camping is allowed by reservation only.

Zimmerman and Stull advise campers visiting Sherando to properly store any food they eat. Otherwise, black bears may interrupt their stay. Sherando’s trash boxes are now bear-proofed to deter bears, making it impossible for animals to open them. Pets are permitted, but not in the lake’s beach or swimming areas.

Visitors to Sherando can see deer, many birds, squirrels and occasionally black snakes.

“Keep an eye out on warm days,” Zimmerman said.

Hiking trails in Sherando can take those participating to the upper portion of the lake and Torrey Ridge.

Day passes can be obtained at Sherando at the entrance to the park. Those wishing to camp can do so online at Recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.