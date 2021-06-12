Sherando Lake open for day use in addition to overnight camping

Directions

» From Stuarts Draft: From Rt. 340, turn east onto the main street in Stuarts Draft (Rt. 608). Continue east through the village, past Hershey, to the stoplight. Bear left at the stoplight onto Rt. 610 (Howardsville Turnpike). Continue several miles to the next stop sign and turn right onto Rt. 664 (Mount Torrey Road). After 5 miles, the entrance to Sherando Lake Recreation Area is on the right.

» From Waynesboro: Take Delphine Avenue south and that turns into Rt. 664 (Mount Torrey Road). Continue south on Rt. 664 approximately 8 miles to the entrance to Sherando Lake Recreation Area on the right.