Sherando Lake open for day use in addition to overnight camping

SHERANDO — Summer time and the living is easy, or at least it is this year, at Sherando Lake Recreation Area.
Last year, however, the outlook was grim. With the nation locked down and in the grips of a pandemic, the U.S. Forest Service staff made the decision to not open the recreation area, which is part of the George Washington & Jefferson National Forests, at all for day use. Starting in July, Sherando Lake was opened for limited camping but remained closed for day use.
That restriction stayed in place until Tuesday when the Sherando Lake Recreation Area was finally open for day use in addition to overnight camping. The reopening is a welcome opportunity for those ready to put last year behind them and enjoy normal summertime activities. And, if it is being outdoors in the mountains that grabs you for a summertime activity, there is probably no better place than Sherando Lake.
On the second day of full opening, I stopped by the recreation area, hiked, explored, and chatted with many of the folks who were simply enjoying the great outdoors. The twin lakes, tucked up under the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains, are located just south of Waynesboro and east of Stuarts Draft. The two lakes and the accompanying recreational facilities were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s as a Depression era project.
The smaller, upper lake is only available for fishing, while the main lake, at 25 acres, has a beach and swimming area, and allows fishing as well. Rowboats, canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, and boats with electric motors are allowed on both lakes. There are plenty of shaded picnic tables and benches as well as restroom facilities. Hiking trails encircle both lakes and shoot off into the mountains surrounding the recreational area.
Although the Forest Service staff said they were extremely excited to be open again for outdoor recreation, getting things ready has taken a lot of work.
“Opening the recreation area involves restarting the water system from having been winterized, cleaning all the campsites and facilities, mowing and weed-eating all of the grassy areas in the camping loops and beach area, and making repairs where needed so everything is ready when visitors arrive,” explained David Whitmore, the Recreation Program Manager for the Glenwood and Pedlar Ranger Districts.
One of the key components of finally being able to open last Tuesday was getting the volunteers and seasonal summer staff into place. The resulting visitation, even in the first few days has been “brisk” Whitmore noted.
“We recognize the tremendous public demand to start recreating and get back to normal and we are pleased to be able to finally open and offer as many amenities as possible,” he added.
I chatted with a number of folks who were enjoying the warm weather at the lake. Young and old alike were splashing around in the water. One family was sitting around a picnic table while a young boy was pumping up the inflatable raft so everyone could go fishing. Next time I looked, the raft was across the lake and pulled up on the island.
At the dam end of both lakes, anglers were trying their luck, hoping that the fish were biting. If throwing a hook in the water is up your alley, there are plenty of opportunities from land and water at Sherando. There are even several handicapped accessible fishing docks available.
Even though business was brisk according to Forest Service personnel, there is still enough space that hikers can find solitude on the trail. I hiked around both lakes (about two miles total) and didn’t meet a single hiker, but I did run into a large group of butterflies puddling near the water’s edge.
Back at the beach area I met Gary and Heather Mason from Roanoke. They are return visitors to the recreation area and were camping. This year they brought their new kayaks to take for a test paddle in the big lake.
Hanging around for most of the day just down from the beach area was landscape artist Bob Hanshaw. Being from Waynesboro, he is a frequent visitor to Sherando in all seasons. When asked about whether or not he was pleased that the area was open again, he had this to say:
“Oh my god, yes! It is a joy and a relief to come out here. Being out in nature is wonderful for everyone. Especially for the children, coming out here is a stimulus for the mind,” he said.
For years and in all seasons Hanshaw has enjoyed coming out and painting landscapes at Sherando. “In the winter when the lake is frozen over it is beautiful. Once I came out and mine were the only footprints in the snow. Being here is just soothing to the mind,” he explained.
Although the recreation area is fully open to visitors, some things such as the visitors center and some of the restrooms are still closed. However, Whitmore said that as the season progresses, everything will gradually return to normal.
“We are planning on opening the Riverbend (B loop) for camping by reservations this weekend and will accommodate day users until parking lot capacity is exceeded. We are hoping to start offering campfire programs at the amphitheater within the next couple of weeks and hope to open the visitor center in July,” he said.
For all intents and purposes, however, the Sherando Lake Recreation Area is open for business and that means summertime fun in the great outdoors. Pack a picnic lunch, grab your swimsuit, hiking clothes, sunblock, and bug spray and head right down the road for a day at Sherando. You won’t regret it.
What you need to know: Day use entrance fees are $8 per car. Dogs are allowed on leashes. A map of the recreation area as well as a trail map of the surrounding area are both available at the entrance gate.
Sherando Lake also has a campground (by reservation only at this point) that will accommodate up to 75 campers.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.