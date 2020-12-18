Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins near Riverheads Drive

GREENVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins that occurred in the Riverheads Drive area, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The break-ins occurred between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, the release said.

Surveillance footage shows a male gaining access to unlocked vehicles, attempting several other vehicle doors, and trespassing through homeowners yards. The suspect was wearing a backpack and a distinct patterned hooded jacket, the release said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide more information about these incidents should contact investigator T. Rexrode at (540) 245-533 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

