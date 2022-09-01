 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Singer says performing Wayne on Main concert series was 'dream come true'

The Wayne on Main concert series featured PRIME, a local band based in Waynesboro, on Wednesday evening in downtown Waynesboro. The concert series ends Sept. 28 with Sundried Opossum.

 PAULA PHOUNSAVATH, THE NEWS VIRGINIAN

The Wayne Theatre’s summer concert series, Wayne on Main, has one more show remaining.

Sundried Opossum is set to perform on Sept. 28, however, music fans were able to enjoy the series second to last concert on Wednesday when PRIME, a local band based in Waynesboro, performed.

The lead singer and pianist, Rick Doyle, said performing outside the Wayne Theatre was a “dream come true.”

“I used to hang out here as a kid,” he said. “We’ve been promoting this on Facebook for about three or months now.”

One patron, Polly Weaver, came along with her husband to the concert to support Wayne Theater and the city.

“We come to a lot of events here all the time,” she said.

Weaver said she looks forward to seeing what the theater has in store for the upcoming fall.

“We love everything they have to offer. It’s just wonderful,” she said. “They have something for everybody.”

