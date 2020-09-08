Single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro causes power outages

A single-vehicle accident in Waynesboro was the cause of early morning power outages in the downtown area on Tuesday.

Fred Smith with the Waynesboro Police Department said at about 1:15 a.m. officers responded to the crash that occurred on West Broad Street near Willow Oak Plaza.

A 2015 Chrysler ran over a curb and struck a utility pole before rolling over. The driver of the Chrysler, a man in his 40s, said he was cut off by a Honda, Smith said.

The accident is still under investigation and the driver’s injuries, if any, were unknown as of press time.

The accident caused power outages in the Broad Street area, as well as to the Waynesboro Police Department located on South Wayne Avenue.

A representative of Dominion Energy said 28 customers were out of power for more than 10 hours. All customers were restored around noon Tuesday, Dominion Energy said.

The accident led to a broken pole, which Dominion Energy said has been replaced.

No charges have been filed against the driver, Smith said.

