Skin care facility celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

Harris said getting furniture and redecorating during the pandemic was a huge challenge.

She’s also faced other challenges during the last six months. Because of the pandemic, she couldn’t perform any facial services because of state-mandated mask requirements that prohibited facials in a spa or medical setting.

“The esthetics board has been working on that for the state of Virginia, but I’ve been super blessed with what I’ve had with masked services at this time,” Harris said.

Last month, Harris announced on Facebook she was once again able to perform facials after the state approved a face-covering prototype. She uses a protector shield to protect her clients further, the Facebook post said.

Brittany Blackwell, who has been Harris’ assistant for around a year and a half, said she is proud of Harris and thinks the expansion will be a success.

“She really puts her heart and soul into her business into everything that she does,” Blackwell said.

Harris said she was happy at her new location and the future is looking great. She plans on announcing new services in the next month or so.