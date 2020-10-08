Skin care facility celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

FISHERSVILLE — The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of a local skin care facility in Fishersville with an official ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
Skin Oasis, formerly known as Skin by Alena, opened the location at 1842 Jefferson Highway on Sept. 1 and celebrated its grand opening at the beginning of the month. The name changed after the business decided to rebrand.
“We have been here night a day working on this, and it’s finally done,” said owner Alena Harris. “I’m just very excited to expand and grow.”
Harris, a licensed master esthetician for 11 years now, calls herself a go-getter. At the beginning of August, she decided to open the new location on Sept. 1 and had it ready in just three short weeks.
“During this pandemic, I never thought that this would be possible,” Harris said. “My clients, my family and my assistant have made it more than possible to do this.”
The 2,400-square feet space features different rooms for a wide range of services, including facials, lash lifts, waxing and eyebrow tinting. Circadia, SkinScript RX and FarmHouse Fresh skincare products are also available for purchase.
“It was a beautiful space, but we really turned it into something more beautiful,” Harris said.
Harris said getting furniture and redecorating during the pandemic was a huge challenge.
She’s also faced other challenges during the last six months. Because of the pandemic, she couldn’t perform any facial services because of state-mandated mask requirements that prohibited facials in a spa or medical setting.
“The esthetics board has been working on that for the state of Virginia, but I’ve been super blessed with what I’ve had with masked services at this time,” Harris said.
Last month, Harris announced on Facebook she was once again able to perform facials after the state approved a face-covering prototype. She uses a protector shield to protect her clients further, the Facebook post said.
Brittany Blackwell, who has been Harris’ assistant for around a year and a half, said she is proud of Harris and thinks the expansion will be a success.
“She really puts her heart and soul into her business into everything that she does,” Blackwell said.
Harris said she was happy at her new location and the future is looking great. She plans on announcing new services in the next month or so.
“We’re always excited for new businesses to come to the area,” said Kim Wilbur, director of marketing and events for The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Anytime that we’re growing, especially for small businesses, we just love the support.”
