Small Business Saturday deals can be found Waynesboro

Tis’ the season to support local.

Don’t spend all your money in shopping centers on Black Friday because several Waynesboro shops are offering deals, giveaways and other collaborative events on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, was created by American Express to encourage people to holiday shop at local businesses.

“Each small business makes their own decision on what specials or sales to have,” said Meghan Swanson, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro, or DDW, an organization dedicated to helping businesses in downtown thrive. “It’s just a kickoff to the holiday shopping season, and of course, we want people to shop small all season long.”

DDW lists several local businesses participating in Small Business Saturday on its Facebook page.

One of the local Waynesboro businesses, customary print and embroidery design shop Initial Inspirations, will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Customers shopping can receive a $10 gift card with a $45 purchase. Customers can also receive a free holiday bag with the purchase of any Swig tumblers while supplies last.

“If you are not supporting local, we would not be here,” said Initial Inspiration owner Jennifer Ledford, who’s been participating in Small Business Saturday for over 12 years. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my community supporting me, so if they continue supporting me, we can continue having wonderful things in the store.”

Ledford founded the business over 15 years ago by embroidering designs as a home-based business for her children. She opened her first storefront, Kids and Sew-ons, on North Wayne Avenue. Eventually, Ledford moved to Main Street and renamed her store, Initial Inspirations. The name was inspired by the shop’s products and engraving customizable initials. Ledford often designs logos and initials for other Waynesboro businesses.

“It’s about all of us together,” Ledford said. “It wouldn’t be successful if it was just me and downtown. I’m only successful because I have everybody else around me.”

Other shops and restaurants downtown listed in the Facebook post will be having their specials.

The City Foxes will have a raffle for a case of Virginia wine. A raffle ticket can be purchased for $20. It will also be included with a $50 purchase. The raffle will run through Dec. 3, and the winner will be announced after the Holiday Market.

Delly Up will include a free cookie with a sandwich purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and mimosas will cost $5 all day. Bennie Dodd will perform live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bear Creek Outdoor Living customers starting their deck design between now and Jan. 15 can be entered to win a Backyard Bundle giveaway, which includes a Bonfire Solo Stove and firewood bundle, Spikeball Set, a Bear Creek Blanket, and a Bear Creek Hat. Customers can also get $30 off their purchases of $50 or more at deck builder’s Outdoor Living Store.

Shenandoah Hemp will have 40% to 50% off all remaining inventory as Small Business Saturday will be its last day in Waynesboro.

Swanson said Downtown Waynesboro has been flourishing with business openings over the past few years.

“Our downtown has seen a great resurgence,” Swanson said. “We have an excellent retention rate with small businesses, and it’s because people come out and support them. It helps downtown when you come and support our small businesses, and it helps businesses want to come here.”

Locals looking to treat themselves or their loved ones can stop by Wild & Free Holistic Spa + Wellness Boutique on Saturday. The holistic spa will host an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. alongside other wellness business owners such as Denise Cory Hart, life and holistic health coach, and chiropractor Dr. Tyler Randolph. Wild & Free will have a $5 DIY spa gift station, gift card specials, and ready-to-gift spa bundles.

“We’re excited to be doing it again. I know with COVID for the past couple of years, it was tough to put on events because no one wanted to go out,” said Shelyn McFarling, Wild & Free Holistic Spa + Wellness Boutique manager. “I would say what I’m most excited about is seeing how it’ll all play out.”

Carolyn Claytor founded the business in 2017 when she first obtained her esthetician license and began taking clients in her own home. Claytor, attending medical esthetician school to get a second license, opened up the store on Lew DeWitt Boulevard in 2019.

“It’s people that you know, and it’s people that you can see every day,” McFarling said. “I think supporting local doesn’t just support the business, but you’re supporting that person.”