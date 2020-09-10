Smartphone app brings Waynesboro's murals to life with scavenger hunt

Grab your phone and some comfortable shoes — there’s a fun and safe new way to explore art in Waynesboro.

The city of Waynesboro Economic Development partnered with Traipse, a Staunton based app, to design a contact-free scavenger hunt with 13 stops throughout downtown Waynesboro that highlight murals painted during past Virginia Street Art Festivals, as well as a few other art-related things in the community.

“I reached out to them and thought it seemed like a good fit for what we were trying to accomplish, and they were really great to work with,” said Jennifer Callison, the tourism and marketing manager for Waynesboro Economic Development. “They were excited about the project, and so we got it up and running.”

Last winter, Economic Development was awarded a Recovery Marketing Leverage Program grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation. The original plan was to start a street arts trail in Waynesboro this spring, where participants could pick up rack cards and printed materials from the Visitor’s Center to explore the city. After the pandemic began, the new idea was to develop something where people could feel comfortable and be contact-free, Callison said. That’s when the Traipse app came to mind.