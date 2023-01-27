Smithfield donates food to Blue Ridge Food Bank

VERONA — Blue Ridge Food Bank received a significant donation from Smithfield Foods on Wednesday morning.

The Valley’s food bank was given over 31,000 pounds of protein donations from Smithfield’s bacon, luncheon meats, and ham — over ​​110,000 servings — as a part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes program to combat food insecurity during the 2022-2023 school year.

Representatives from Smithfield Foods, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic departments spoke about the importance of donations for Virginia communities with the Blue Ridge Food Bank staff and the construction crew.

“I think sometimes the individuals who make the food bank run often gets unnoticed,” Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods, said after the presentation. “It was a great crowd and just a wonderful event.”

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves almost 110,000 people monthly throughout the Valley. Protein is one of the most requested food items because of the pandemic’s supply chain issues that created a shortage in the area and the negative impact of the avian flu.

“That just meant that processors had less meat to donate to food banks,” said Michael Mckee, CEO of Blue Ridge Food Bank. “Then, with inflation, our ability to go out and buy a lot of meat products is a little more limited.”

Toms also believes one of the misconceptions of hunger and food insecurity is that it affects other communities, as opposed to the community where one is living in.

“Often, people like to think that hunger is an issue that affects somebody else, somewhere else, and don’t realize that it could be your neighbor, it could be a child at your son or daughter’s school,” he said. “It’s everyday people just like you and me facing hunger.”

Since Smithfield strongly supports UVa and Virginia Tech, the company also announced that the rival schools will be sponsoring the Commonwealth Clash games in all sports between the two schools during the 2022-2025 seasons.

“We had Cav Man, the mascot for UVa, was there, and some of the staff from the food bank were acting like they were going to get in a fistfight with each other,” Toms said with a laugh. “This stuff is so cute because we get to celebrate that rivalry, we get to celebrate the schools, but at the same time, we overcome that rivalry and come together to be able to make the donations.”

After the presentation, Smithfield brought its Bacon Bus to provide meals for food bank staff and volunteers to further thank those making an impact locally.

“It was pure joy, knowing that we would have that much food to put in the community,” said Mckee.

With a truckful of protein delivered, Toms believes protein donations can help ease the worries of those in need trying to make ends meet.

“A lot of people don’t realize that hunger is one unexpected expense for many families apparently,” he said. “The work that the food bank does kind of helps address that gap and be able to make ends meet, so they don’t have those decisions between, ‘am I going to buy groceries? Or am I going to pay my power bill?’”

Smithfield Foods is an American company founded in 1936 and based in Smithfield. The company manufactures premium meat products, especially pork products such as bacon, ham, and hand-trimmed ribs. Since 2008, the company has donated millions of protein servings to food banks, community outreach programs, and disaster-relief efforts all over the country.